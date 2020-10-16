In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Herschel Walker
Walker began his three-year collegiate career in 1980. He promptly set the freshman NCAA record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,616, also adding 15 touchdowns on 274 carries. His freshman season concluded with Georgia defeating Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl to win the program’s first national championship since 1942, and Walker’s efforts were rewarded with his selection onto the All-America team.
As great as Walker’s freshman campaign was, his best statistical season came as a sophomore, rushing for 1,891 yards and 18 touchdowns on 385 carries. At the time, both his rushing yards and touchdown totals in 1981 were SEC records for a single season. The Bulldogs again finished atop the SEC, but losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh left them with a 10-2 record. However, Walker earned SEC Player of the Year and All-America honors for the second-straight season.
Walker led the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns for the third consecutive year during his junior season, finishing with 1,752 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Those feats were enough to award Walker the 1982 Heisman Trophy, and Georgia finished with an 11-1 record, losing to Penn State 27-23 in the Sugar Bowl.
Walker's career rushing totals of 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns remain Georgia records, and he’s still the only player in NCAA history to finish within the top 3 in Heisman Trophy voting in all three years of college. — Austin Roper
Nick Chubb
Chubb was thrown directly into the fire as a freshman in 2014, carrying the ball 219 times that year for a career-best 1,547 yards. Chubb was named SEC Freshman of the Year that season after tying the record for the fourth-most single-season rushing yards in Georgia history.
After a severe knee injury put an end to his sophomore campaign, Chubb returned to form in 2016, racking up 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back against North Carolina. He finished the year with 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Chubb finished his career at Georgia with 4,769 rushing yards, trailing only Herschel Walker in the Bulldog record books. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons and was a key piece to Georgia’s run to the national game in the 2017-18 season. — Griffin Callaghan
The final #Georgia back matchup: Herschel Walker vs. Nick Chubb.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 16, 2020
