Herschel Walker
Walker began his three-year collegiate career in 1980. He promptly set the freshman NCAA record for most rushing yards in a season with 1,616, also adding 15 touchdowns on 274 carries. His freshman season concluded with Georgia defeating Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl to win the program’s first national championship since 1942, and Walker’s efforts were rewarded with his selection onto the All-America team.
As great as Walker’s freshman campaign was, his best statistical season came as a sophomore, rushing for 1,891 yards and 18 touchdowns on 385 carries. At the time, both his rushing yards and touchdown totals in 1981 were SEC records for a single season. The Bulldogs again finished atop the SEC, but losses to Clemson and Pittsburgh left them with a 10-2 record. However, Walker earned SEC Player of the Year and All-America honors for the second-straight season.
Walker led the SEC in rushing yards and touchdowns for the third consecutive year during his junior season, finishing with 1,752 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Those feats were enough to award Walker the 1982 Heisman Trophy, and Georgia finished with an 11-1 record, losing to Penn State 27-23 in the Sugar Bowl.
Walker's career rushing totals of 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns remain Georgia records, and he’s still the only player in NCAA history to finish within the top 3 in Heisman Trophy voting in all three years of college.
Todd Gurley
Quickly providing an offensive spark in Athens, Gurley returned a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter of Georgia’s season opener against Buffalo and finished with 100 rushing yards on eight carries. He ended the 2012 season with 1,385 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns, joining Walker as only the second true freshman in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards, and was rewarded with All-Freshman team honors. His emergence helped power the Bulldogs to a 12-2 overall record and a first-place finish in the SEC East.
Gurley’s sophomore season began perhaps better than expected, as he rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on only 12 carries against Clemson in the season opener. But he was limited to 10 games in his sophomore season to finish with 989 rushing yards, 441 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.
Like Walker, Gurley’s collegiate career ended after three years in Athens. A four-game suspension midway through the season coupled with an ACL injury in his first game back forced Gurley to compete in just six games as a junior. Gurley rushed for at least 130 yards in five of his six games in 2014 and finished with 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 123 carries.
Gurley concluded his Georgia career with 3,285 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He was selected with the ninth pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams — now the Los Angeles Rams — before returning to Georgia in April of 2020 after signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
