In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Knowshon Moreno
In 2007, Moreno was a redshirt freshman behind two senior running backs: Thomas Brown and Kregg Lumpkin. Lumpkin experienced an early injury, meaning that Moreno quickly found himself as the backup. He finished his freshman campaign with 1,334 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2008, Moreno had another 1,000-yard season. He was the first to do so in back-to-back seasons since Herschel Walker and the second player to do so in school history.
Moreno finished his career at Georgia with 2,734 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. He only played for the Bulldogs for two seasons, but his performances were thrilling. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, a second-team All-American in 2008, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Moreno was a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Denver Broncos before spending one season with the Miami Dolphins. — Gillian McIntyre
Robert Edwards
Edwards was recruited as a cornerback and played in the secondary in his first season at Georgia before moving to running back in 1995. In the season opener of the 1995 season, Edwards set a school record of five touchdowns in one game in a 42-23 win over South Carolina. He finished with 169 yards on the ground, four rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Edwards’ first season as a running back only lasted two games due to injuries and he ended with 45 rushing attempts, 325 yards and six touchdowns. He came back in the 1996 season, playing 11 games and recording 800 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 184 attempts.
In his final season, Edwards carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He ended his career with 2,033 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns, 214 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 23 games as the Bulldogs’ running back.
Edwards was the 18th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In his rookie season, he rushed for 1,115 yards and nine touchdowns but injured his knee during Pro Bowl week and almost lost his leg before returning for one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2002. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League from 2005-2007. — Andy Walsh
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Robert Edwards vs. Knowshon Moreno.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 11, 2020
