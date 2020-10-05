In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Knowshon Moreno
In 2007, Moreno was a redshirt freshman behind three supposed senior running backs: Thomas Brown, Kregg Lumpkin and Danny Ware. Ware decided to leave early for the NFL, and Lumpkin became injured, meaning that Moreno quickly found himself as the backup. He finished his freshman campaign with 1,334 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
In 2008, Moreno had another 1,000-yard season. He was the first to do so in back-to-back seasons since Herschel Walker and the second player to do so in school history.
Moreno finished his career at Georgia with 2,734 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. Moreno only played for the Bulldogs for two seasons, but his performances were thrilling. He was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, a second-team All-American in 2008, and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2007.
Moreno was a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Denver Broncos before spending one season with the Miami Dolphins.
Rodney Hampton
Another one of Georgia’s greats, Rodney Hampton, made an impact for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s. In total, Hampton, “Sweet Feet,” rushed for 2,668 yards, which is ninth-best in school history behind Moreno, and recorded 22 rushing touchdowns. Hampton was inducted to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame after going 3-0 against the Gators during his time at Georgia.
Hampton had a prominent career in the NFL. He left Georgia after his junior season and was a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft to the New York Giants. Hampton played his entire career with the Giants over eight seasons.
Hampton broke 1,000 yards rushing each year with the Giants from 1991 to 1995. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1992 and 1993. Hampton’s career 6,897 career rushing yards was the most in Giants’ history until Tiki Barber’s 2004 NFL season. Hampton was also a member of the Super Bowl XXV Champion New York Giants.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Rodney Hampton vs. Knowshon Moreno.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 5, 2020
