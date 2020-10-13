In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Charley Trippi
Born in 1921, Charley Trippi made his first appearance at Georgia at quarterback in 1942. He completed 33 of 58 passes for 602 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions, but Trippi also ran for 787 yards and six scores on the year. He helped lead the Bulldogs to their 1943 Rose Bowl shutout, later receiving the Player of the Game distinction when the award was created 10 years later. Then, Trippi’s college career took a pause. He served in the U.S. Air Force for the entire 1944 season and part of 1945. While serving, he was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals but was allowed to return to finish his career in Athens.
Back with the Bulldogs, Trippi continued to run and pass, accumulating 897 total yards and 12 total touchdowns. In his final season, he rushed for a college-best 800 yards and 13 touchdowns and recorded his best touchdown to interception ratio of six to two. He left Georgia with 3,903 total yards and 42 touchdowns to his name. Trippi went on to put together a nine-season Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Cardinals from 1947-1955. — William Newlin
Nick Chubb
Chubb was thrown directly into the fire as a freshman in 2014, carrying the ball 219 times that year for a career-best 1,547 yards. Chubb was named SEC Freshman of the Year that season after tying the record for the fourth-most single-season rushing yards in Georgia history.
After a severe knee injury put an end to his sophomore campaign, Chubb returned to form in 2016, racking up 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back against North Carolina. He finished the year with 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Chubb finished his career at Georgia with 4,769 rushing yards, trailing only Herschel Walker in the Bulldog record books. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons and was a key piece to Georgia’s run to the national game in the 2017-18 season. — Griffin Callaghan
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Charley Trippi vs. Nick Chubb.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 13, 2020
