In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Nick Chubb
Chubb was thrown directly into the fire as a freshman in 2014, carrying the ball 219 times that year for a career-best 1,547 yards. Chubb was named SEC Freshman of the Year that season after tying the record for the fourth-most single-season rushing yards in Georgia history.
After a severe knee injury put an end to his sophomore campaign, Chubb returned to form in 2016, racking up 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back against North Carolina. He finished the year with 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Chubb finished his career at Georgia with 4,769 rushing yards, trailing only Herschel Walker in the Bulldog record books. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons and was a key piece to Georgia’s run to the national game in the 2017-18 season.
D’Andre Swift
The heir apparent to Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift made his presence known with explosive runs as a freshman followed by a consistent uptick in production over the next two seasons. Swift finished his three-year career at Georgia with 2,885 rushing yards, good for seventh place on the school’s all-time list.
Swift’s carries more than doubled in his sophomore season once Chubb and Michel moved on to the NFL. He split carries with Elijah Holyfield that year but led all Georgia running backs both on the ground and through the air. Swift ran for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, adding 297 yards and three touchdowns receiving.
In his third and final year at Georgia, Swift became the lead back for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 93 times more and gaining 745 more yards than Georgia’s next most productive back.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: D’Andre Swift vs. Nick Chubb.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 9, 2020
