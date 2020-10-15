In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Nick Chubb
Chubb was thrown directly into the fire as a freshman in 2014, carrying the ball 219 times that year for a career-best 1,547 yards. Chubb was named SEC Freshman of the Year that season after tying the record for the fourth-most single-season rushing yards in Georgia history.
After a severe knee injury put an end to his sophomore campaign, Chubb returned to form in 2016, racking up 222 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back against North Carolina. He finished the year with 1,130 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Chubb finished his career at Georgia with 4,769 rushing yards, trailing only Herschel Walker in the Bulldog record books. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons and was a key piece to Georgia’s run to the national game in the 2017-18 season. — Griffin Callaghan
Garrison Hearst
Hearst began his Georgia career in the 1990 season shortly after running back Tim Worley left the Bulldogs for the NFL. As a freshman, Hearst finished as Georgia’s leading rusher with 717 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries as the Bulldogs finished with a 4-7 record.
Sharing the backfield for the second-straight season with Larry Ware, Hearst was limited to 153 carries during the 1991 season. But with an improved roster surrounding Hearst and one season of collegiate experience, he improved to finish with a team-leading 968 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 177 receiving yards, directing the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record.
Finally earning the vast majority of carries during his junior season, Hearst recorded his first and only 1,000-yard season in 1992. He finished with 1,547 rushing yards and an SEC record 19 rushing touchdowns on 228 carries.
Hearst’s 1992 season is tied for fourth in Georgia history for rushing yards in a season behind Herschel Walker’s 1981, 1982 and 1980 seasons. He was named SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-America selection in 1992 before leaving to begin his professional career in the NFL. At the time, his 3,232 career rushing yards were second in school history behind Walker’s 5,259. — Austin Roper
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Garrison Hearst vs. Nick Chubb.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.