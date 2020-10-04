In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Robert Edwards
Robert Edwards was recruited as a cornerback and played in the secondary in his first season at Georgia before moving to running back in 1995. In the season opener of the 1995 season, Edwards set a school record of five touchdowns in one game in a 42-23 win over South Carolina. He finished with 169 yards on the ground, four rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Edwards’ first season as a running back only lasted two games due to injuries and he ended with 45 rushing attempts, 325 yards and six touchdowns. He came back in the 1996 season, playing 11 games and recording 800 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 184 attempts.
In his final season, Edwards carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. He ended his career with 2,033 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns, 214 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in 23 games as the Bulldogs’ running back.
Edwards was the 18th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In his rookie season, he rushed for 1,115 yards and nine touchdowns but injured his knee during Pro Bowl week and almost lost his leg before returning for one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2002. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League from 2005-2007.
Terrell Davis
Terrell Davis transferred to Georgia after his freshman year at Long Beach State University in 1991. While at Georgia, Davis never eclipsed 900 rushing yards and finished his three-year career with 1,657 and 14 touchdowns.
He backed up starting running back Garrison Hearst in the 1992 season and only rushed the ball 53 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns. Davis took over the starting job in 1993 and saw an uptick in production, recording 824 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.
Davis’ final season was hindered by injuries and he had 445 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 97 rushes. In the first two games of the season, he rushed for 113 and 121 yards.
He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. Davis spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Broncos and put together a Hall of Fame career, winning two Super Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP and recorded 2,008 rushing yards in the 1998 season.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Robert Edwards vs. Terrell Davis.— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 4, 2020
Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!
