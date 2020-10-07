In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Tim Worley
Worley began his Georgia career in 1985 and immediately earned playing time by head coach Vince Dooley. As a freshman, Worley led the Bulldogs with nine rushing touchdowns and was second to fellow freshman running back Keith Henderson in rushing yards with 627. In Georgia’s most significant game that season, Worley scored an 89-yard touchdown against No. 1 Florida to finish with 125 yards en route to the Bulldogs’ 24-3 upset victory.
A torn ACL injury held Worley to just four games during his sophomore season and forced him to miss the entire 1987 season. He finished with 46 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown in 1986, adding 94 yards receiving and one receiving touchdown.
Worley saved the best season of his Georgia career for his last, rushing for a career-high 1,216 yards and 17 touchdowns — which is tied for third in school history in a single season — on 191 rushing attempts in 1988. He was a first-team All-America selection in 1988, guiding the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record and a 34-27 victory over Michigan State in the Gator Bowl. Worley was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, launching a six-year career in the NFL.
Garrison Hearst
Hearst began his Georgia career in the 1990 season shortly after Worley left the Bulldogs for the NFL. As a freshman, he finished as Georgia’s leading rusher with 717 yards and five touchdowns on 162 carries as the Bulldogs finished with a 4-7 record.
Sharing the backfield for the second-straight season with Larry Ware, Hearst was limited to 153 carries during the 1991 season. But with an improved roster surrounding Hearst and one season of collegiate experience, he improved to finish with a team-leading 968 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 177 receiving yards, directing the Bulldogs to a 9-3 overall record.
Finally earning the vast majority of carries during his junior season, Hearst recorded his first and only 1,000-yard season in 1992. He finished with 1,547 rushing yards and an SEC record 19 rushing touchdowns on 228 carries.
Hearst’s 1992 season is tied for fourth in Georgia history for rushing yards in a season behind Herschel Walker’s 1981, 1982 and 1980 seasons. He was named SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-America selection in 1992 before leaving to begin his professional career in the NFL. At the time, his 3,232 career rushing yards were second in school history behind Walker’s 5,259.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Garrison Hearst vs. Tim Worley.Don’t forget to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 7, 2020
