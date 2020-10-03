In an effort to determine the best running back in Georgia history, The Red & Black sports desk is running a series comparing running backs throughout the Bulldogs’ history. Vote who you think is a better running back in the tweet below or on Twitter @redblacksports.
Todd Gurley
The best running back of the Mark Richt era, Todd Gurley ended his career at Georgia with 3,285 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. During his three seasons from 2012-2014, Gurley was named to two All-SEC teams and helped Georgia to one SEC championship berth.
The four-star recruit from Tarboro, North Carolina, burst onto the scene in his first season. He rushed for 1,385 yards on 222 attempts and scored 17 touchdowns in his most prolific season for the Bulldogs. Georgia went 12-2 on the season, including a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship.
In his next two seasons, Gurley didn’t surpass 1,000 rushing yards again. His sophomore campaign saw a downtick in rushing attempts and he finished with 989 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. In the absence of rushing prowess, Gurley was heavily involved in the passing game, catching 37 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns.
Gurley started off his junior season with a standout performance at Clemson, rushing for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. But a four-game suspension due to a violation of NCAA rules and then a torn ACL upon his return against Auburn ended his third season short. Despite playing just six games, he recorded 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
He entered the NFL draft after his junior season and was selected in the first round by the Los Angeles Rams. After five seasons with the Rams, Gurley now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.
Sony Michel
Sony Michel’s first season at Georgia overlapped with Gurley’s final year as they both shared a backfield with Nick Chubb. In four seasons, Michel rushed for a total of 3,613 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Chubb and Michel helped establish Georgia as one of the premier rush-heavy offenses in the country. Michel’s best two seasons came in his sophomore and senior campaigns, where he surpassed 1,100 rushing yards each season.
Michel’s biggest feat with Georgia came in the 2018 Rose Bowl where he had 15 total touches for 222 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a double-overtime win over Oklahoma. He was named the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP for his performance.
After his final season, Michel was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Today’s #Georgia running back bracket matchup: Sony Michel vs. Todd Gurley.Be sure to vote in the poll below!— The Red & Black Sports (@redblacksports) October 3, 2020
