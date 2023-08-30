Brock Bowers, tight end
Our list begins with Georgia’s most prominent returning player on offense. Bowers has set the college football world on fire throughout his first two years as a Bulldog, catching 119 passes for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns thus far in his career. Many offensive staples — including quarterback Stetson Bennett, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and talented No. 2 tight end Darnell Washington — are gone. Time will tell if Bowers can replicate his historic levels of production in the wake of these departures and continue to be Georgia’s go-to guy.
Smael Mondon Jr., inside linebacker
Georgia’s outside linebackers got a lot younger during the offseason, but the return of Smael Mondon Jr. on the inside should help smooth over a lot of wrinkles. Mondon led Georgia in tackles last year with 76 and recorded one sack and one interception. An explosive athlete with outstanding coverage instincts, Georgia needs Mondon to be one of the biggest leaders for a linebacking corps that is green outside of him and returning starter Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
Dominic Lovett, wide receiver
Dominic Lovett arrives as a transfer from Missouri where he led the team in receiving in 2022. Georgia’s receiver room suffered turnover after AD Mitchell transferred to Texas and veterans Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock left the team. Lovett is a talented athlete who offers big-play potential both in and out of the slot. With the opportunity to become a security blanket over the middle for the Bulldogs’ future starting quarterback, Lovett could be the most impactful addition to Georgia’s roster in 2023.
Mykel Williams, edge rusher
Don’t be surprised if Mykel Williams is the best pass rusher in the SEC this year. The talented edge missed most of spring practice with a foot injury but is expected to be ready for fall camp. As a true freshman, Williams made six-and-a-half tackles for a loss, including a team-leading four and a half sacks. He burst onto the national scene late in the year with two sacks in the College Football Playoff. Williams is a gifted athlete with an ability to attack from essentially every stance on the edge. If healthy, he could evolve into a one-man wrecking crew.
Javon Bullard, safety
Javon Bullard excelled from the STAR position — a hybrid between defensive back and outside linebacker — down the stretch last year. He also recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the national championship on his way to being crowned the game’s defensive MVP. However, this year he is expected to move to the strong safety spot, as senior Tykee Smith slides over to STAR while sophomore Malaki Starks mans the free safety spot. While Bullard has the athleticism to fit anywhere in the defensive backfield and has some experience at safety, changing positions in the middle of your college career is never an easy ask for a defensive back. If Georgia’s experiment pays off, Bullard could become a huge asset in his new role.
Sedrick Van Pran, center
Sedrick Van Pran is as solid of a player as they come. After passing on the NFL draft this past offseason, the center is going into his third season as a starter and has a shot at winning three-straight national titles. Last year, Van Pran helped lead the offensive line unit to a second-place finish for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football. Despite Georgia needing to replace both starting offensive tackles, Van Pran’s ability and leadership — along with the return of guards Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss — should make for a dominant offensive line in 2023.