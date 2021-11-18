Last season, players in the 2020 Georgia football senior class couldn’t be properly honored at their last home game in Athens, as the final home game of the season was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Vanderbilt football team.
This year, the 2021 class players, as well as some holdovers from last season, will get their honors before their matchup with Charleston Southern. As a result of the pandemic impacting 2020 so heavily, “senior” is a more difficult term to define this year.
Some players who would’ve been seniors last year had an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Players this year may have the opportunity to use that to gain 2022 as their own extra year.
“We’re going to honor those that choose to walk and a lot of them may decide to come back,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “A lot of them have an extra year of eligibility, but we’re not crossing that bridge yet. So, we’re going to have them walk and then make the decision. If they walk twice, great — then they have a special opportunity.”
Smart had high praise for the “resilient” group on Nov. 15, emphasizing the lasting legacy these seniors are leaving at the university and in Athens.
“A lot of those seniors have given back to their community,” Smart said. “They don’t know the mark they’re leaving right now, but they’ll look back one day and be really proud of what they’ve been able to do here at Georgia during their tenure.”
For 2021’s senior class players, the reality of this being their last time playing in Sanford Stadium has only just begun to set in.
“My head has been spinning since Sunday thinking of the game like, ‘This is my last home game.’ Just thinking about it … it’s my last home game. It’s the last ride,” offensive lineman Justin Shaffer said.
One of the most decorated Bulldogs in the 2021 senior class is defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Asked about his emotions heading into his final game in Athens, he called it a “bittersweet” feeling.
“Four years ago, you hear a lot about how this journey ends fast and it almost ends as quickly as it started,” Davis said. “But at the end of the day it’s definitely one of those moments you’ve got to savor and you really appreciate being a part of this program.”
Davis took a moment on Nov. 15 to recognize some of the people who have helped him throughout his time in Athens. He mentioned former teammates like Michael Barnett and Tommy Bush, and defensive line coach Tray Scott. He said most importantly his mother, Shay Allen, and two younger brothers help him more than they will ever know.
“It’s definitely not by myself. I definitely had a team of people and they deserve all the recognition because I couldn’t have done it without them,” Davis said. “It takes a village to raise a child, and I’m glad I chose this village.”