Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt addresses the crowd at the second day of the 2019 SEC Football Media Days in Hoover, Alabama, on July 16, 2019. The Volunteers will face the Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 5 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo/Daniela Rico)

 DANIELA RICO

BJ Ojulari will not be following in his brother's footsteps.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound defensive end committed to Tennessee over Georgia on Friday afternoon at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. 

He was also considering LSU, Auburn, Alabama and Florida. 

Ojulari, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, is the brother of Azeez Ojulari, a redshirt freshman outside linebacker at Georgia. Like his younger brother, Azeez was a four-star recruit. 

Both brothers attended Marietta High School. Ojulari is in a senior class that also includes quarterback Harrison Bailey, a Tennessee commit, and tight end Arik Gilbert, who has not committed yet but is considering Georgia. 

Ojulari finished last season with 104 total tackles. The 247Sports ranks him as the No. 17 prospect in Georgia. 

