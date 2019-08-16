BJ Ojulari will not be following in his brother's footsteps.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound defensive end committed to Tennessee over Georgia on Friday afternoon at the Marietta Performing Arts Center.
He was also considering LSU, Auburn, Alabama and Florida.
Ojulari, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, is the brother of Azeez Ojulari, a redshirt freshman outside linebacker at Georgia. Like his younger brother, Azeez was a four-star recruit.
Both brothers attended Marietta High School. Ojulari is in a senior class that also includes quarterback Harrison Bailey, a Tennessee commit, and tight end Arik Gilbert, who has not committed yet but is considering Georgia.
Ojulari finished last season with 104 total tackles. The 247Sports ranks him as the No. 17 prospect in Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.