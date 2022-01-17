Georgia’s track and field team got off to a promising start as they began their indoor season at the Clemson Invitational on Jan. 14 and 15. It was a successful debut for new head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert.
“I thought we had a successful season debut both on the track and in the field,” Smith Gilbert said. “A variety of veterans picked up just where they left off and a number of freshmen jumpstarted great careers. Looking forward next weekend to continue our progress.”
Junior Matthew Boling was the highlight of day one on Friday, earning a victory in the long jump and surpassing the school record, his previous career best. Boling surpassed the school record and beat out his competitor by more than a foot with an 8.25m jump.
Saturday, junior transfer Ana da Silva posted three separate throws of at least 52 feet in the women’s shot put, besting her nearest competitor by a foot and a half. Silva’s second shot put toss of 54-2.75 was the country’s seventh-best and best for Georgia’s women since the school record was set in 2013.
A night after his victory in long jump, Boling would acquire another win with his 20.49 finish in the 200-meter. Senior Elija Godwin improved his No. 4 mark in the school record books with a 20.97 for fourth place.
Freshman Kenondra Davis finished third in the women’s 200-meter with a 23.62, the best time for the Georgia women since 2018. Davis’ finish is the sixth-fastest time all-time for Georgia.
Freshman Elena Kulichenko placed second overall in women’s high jump in her collegiate debut, clearing the bar at 5-10 ½.
Senior Titiana Marsh started her last year in the triple jump with a personal best of 44-6 on her third attempt to earn second. Her top mark elevated her to fourth all time in school’s all-time list.
Additionally, Junior Sam Bowers earned second-place honors in the 3000-meter with an 8:14.66.
Georgia will compete next in South Carolina, competing at the Carolina Challenge on Jan 22.