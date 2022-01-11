The night before the National Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got off the elevator in his hotel on the 15th floor. Sitting on a bench was former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to their last national championship in the 1980 season, locked out of his room.
Smart said seeing Dooley was a sign of good things to come. The next day, Smart was hugging Dooley. This time, as a fellow national champion.
“I think about hugging Vince Dooley’s neck after the game and I’m in tears and he’s in tears,” Smart said.
It had been since Jan. 1, 1981, the last Georgia was crowned national champions of college football. Dooley was on the sideline, finishing off a 12-0 record with a 17-10 win over Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.
While Smart knew about the championship drought, he made this win about the players on the field, not history. Smart said the win was due to the player’s toughness and connections throughout the entire game.
Georgia’s toughness and connection came into play against Alabama when the Bulldogs turned the ball over in their own territory. The Crimson Tide recovered a fumble on Georgia’s 16-yard line. Three plays later, Alabama scored to take an 18-13 lead.
That was the last touchdown of the Crimson Tide’s season, as Georgia’s defense shut down Bryce Young and Alabama. The Crimson Tide had an opportunity to tie the game, down 26-18 and with the ball.
However, Georgia’s defense sealed the win with Kelee Ringo returning an interception 67 yards for a touchdown to take a 33-18 lead with less than a minute remaining.
One of the leaders of the defense is linebacker Nakobe Dean, who won the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker. While the nation first saw how good Georgia’s defense was in Week 1 against Clemson, and again in the National Championship, Dean saw the unit’s talent in preseason.
“That’s kind of when I knew this team could be special and get the job done, and it had the group of guys to do it,” Dean said.
Georgia not only ended a championship drought, but it also ended the Crimson Tide’s winning streak over the Bulldogs. Alabama had won seven straight games over Georgia, and Smart had never beaten his former mentor, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
Saban was previously 25-1 against former assistants, losing against Jimbo Fisher, who coached with Saban at LSU earlier this year. While Saban’s attempt at an eighth national championship failed, he is proud of the work Smart has done at Georgia.
“Kirby has a lot of respect for us. He did a great job for us for a long time,” Saban said. “If we had to lose a national championship, I'd rather lose one to one of the former assistants who certainly did a great job for us.”
The Bulldogs’ win is one that will live on in Georgia history as one of only three teams to win a national championship. After the program had come so close in years prior, the championship drought is finally over.
Now, the confetti has fallen, the trophy is lifted and there is only one team left standing. Despite all the challenges the 2021-22 season brought Georgia, there is one thing that is for sure, the Bulldogs are national champions, and that can never be taken away from them.
“I think back to the [1980] championship picture and seeing all those players and the Frank Walkers and the Herschel Walkers and all these people that have reached out and said things,” Smart said. “Our guys have accomplished something special, and as they say, they’ve become legendary.”