Freshman Simone Rojas and junior Sam Bowers take the top spots for the Georgia cross country team at the Live in Lou Classic last weekend.
Sam Bowers secured his second consecutive meet of finishing as the top scorer for the men's team coming in at 51st place with a time of 24:20.0 in their second 8k of the year. Bowers finished a whole 43 spots ahead of Georgia’s second best score of the day coming from junior Wesley John who finished with a time of 24:44.7. With this most recent finish John has scored in his eighth consecutive meet for the Bulldogs.
The men's team finished with a total of 498 points and a 22nd overall finish out of the 31 teams competing thanks to the performance by Bowers. Freshman Ethan Nordman was also able to put his name in the scorer sheet today coming in at 153rd with a time of 25:12.7.
The Georgia’s mens’ team also saw sophomore Davis Potts finish 3rd for the team with a time of 24:53.7 and sophomore K.C. Heron finishing 4th with a time of 24:59.2
Simone Rojas has been impressive for the Lady Bulldogs, scoring for the team in three consecutive meets with her performance at the Live in Lou Classic being her first top finish of the season. She finished 103rd overall with a time of 18:05.6 in the 5k.
Junior Ellie Hall and sophomore Charlotte Augenstein were the other top performers for the women's team. Augenstein finished with a time of 18:22.5 for a 142nd overall finish and Hall with a time of 18:40.5 for 189th overall.
Rojas was not the only freshman who scored for the Lady Bulldogs as first-year runner Lorel Golden was able to finish 4th on the team with a time of 18:54.9 with an overall finish of 219th. The final scorer for the team was sophomore Aleesa de Castro who finished close behind at 222nd with a time of 18:55.9.
“We need consistent performers who can lead the way,” said Georgia cross country coach Patrick Henner after the meet. “We have done a good job of training, now just have to do it in races. Even though this meet didn’t go as planned, we still have the last month of training under our belts and that is not going anywhere. I am encouraged to see where we are the next time out.”
The next meet for the UGA cross country team will be Oct. 15 as the Bulldogs will travel to Stillwater, Okla. for their fourth meet of the season at the Weis-Crockett Invitational which will also be the site of this NCAA cross country Championship.