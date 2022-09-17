In a day filled with standout performances for Georgia, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers may have had the most dominant game.
Even though he only handled the ball six times, he amassed 126 yards and three touchdowns—two receiving and one rushing. One of those catches resulted in the longest play of the contest—a 78-yard pass to the house—which pushed the team ahead 31-0.
Bowers revealed what went through his mind during the play.
“I just took off and the middle opened up and it just couldn’t have been better,” Bowers said. “I just tried not to get tackled after that.”
Bowers’ first receiving touchdown of the game showcased his contested catch ability, as he was able to outmuscle O’Donnell Fortune for the ball while getting a foot down to complete the catch.
This is the second time in Bowers' career that he has scored three touchdowns in one game, with the first coming in Georgia’s 62-0 victory against Vanderbilt back in 2021.
Similar to Saturday’s game, Bowers had only four catches in that contest but still made a significant contribution.
“We kind of had the plan to come in and just come out fast and just try to make the fans a non-factor in the game,” Bowers said. “We're just playing the people across from us. So yeah, they're a good team. We just came out and played our game.”
Bowers proved to be one of Georgia’s best players as a true freshman last season, amassing over 900 yards and 14 total touchdowns as a true freshman. He had been relatively quiet in Georgia’s first two games but shined against the Gamecocks.
Bowers wasn’t the only tight end to contribute to the Bulldogs' defeat of the Gamecocks. Freshman Oscar Delp caught his first career touchdown pass from backup sophomore quarterback Carson Beck at about the halfway point of the third quarter. Delp and Bowers combined were responsible for half of Georgia’s points.
Head coach Kirby Smart emphasizes that the offense’s success is a team effort rather than just Bowers making the plays.
“Three or four of those plays that Brock made, there were people blocking down the field,” Smart said. “Elite blocking down the field.”
Quite often, you see Bowers make a big catch with junior tight end Darnell Washington and other receivers blocking down the field.
“Darnell Washington, on one of the little crack screens we run, pins a guy and the holes are created through displacement, not just blocking,” Smart said. “Darnell displaces people. So, I think Brock would be the first one to tell you that his success comes from a lot of perimeter and things like that.”
Given that Bowers has only tallied 95 yards and five receptions with no touchdowns in Georgia’s previous two games combined, his performance on Saturday reaffirmed the idea that he is still one of Georgia’s most valuable offensive assets.
“It’s always exciting to go out there and catch the ball,” Bowers said. “I guess everything just worked out for me today. Next time it might be another guy.”