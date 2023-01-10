Brock Bowers caught 13 touchdowns in his freshman season with the Bulldogs, setting a program record for receiving touchdowns in a single season.
From just his second appearance in a Georgia uniform — a 107-yard, two-touchdown explosion against UAB — it was clear that Bowers had the potential to be a dominant player.
That dominance was on display when Georgia dismantled TCU to the tune of a 65-7 national championship victory, one of the most dominant wins of the entire season.
As usual, Bowers played a large role in the outcome. He caught seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, consistently finding and exploiting holes in the TCU defense. He wasn’t simply catching long passes, either. He ran intermediate routes, caught passes in the flat, handled the ball out of the backfield, slipped his way up the seam — Bowers was an offense unto himself tonight, and his versatility fueled the Bulldogs throughout the game.
Heading into the game, the Horned Frogs knew the caliber of player that they were dealing with. Just days before the matchup, TCU linebacker Dee Winters stressed the importance of keeping Bowers in check.
“The first thing that stood out to me, they were big, but they like to use their tight ends,” Winters said. “Brock Bowers is a great tight end they try to use a lot as a Swiss Army knife, and that's something we're going to have to contain.”
Containment was nothing more than a pipe dream for TCU. Bowers asserted his will against the Horned Frogs, and they were powerless to stop him. TCU has only allowed a 150-yard receiving performance twice this season; against SMU in September, and tonight, at the hands of Brock Bowers.
Tonight was more than just another in a long line of excellent performances on Bowers’ resume, though. Tonight, Bowers returned to his home state of California, playing in front of a West Coast crowd for the first time since he began his career with Georgia.
The 2023 national championship was the biggest stage of his career, but when it counted, in front of his friends and family, Bowers put up one of the best performances of his career. After the game, he reflected on his homecoming.
“It’s awesome,” Bowers said. “I mean, it’s probably one of the only games that I’m playing on the West Coast; had some more people than usual here, coming out to support. So I mean, I was thrilled to be out here.”
That wasn’t the only reason for Bowers to feel comfortable. For the past two seasons, he’s been catching passes from quarterback Stetson Bennett. The sixth-year senior has proven to be a decisive quarterback, undoubtedly capable of leading the Bulldog offense. As such, the two have developed a rhythm, and it’s led to some of Georgia’s best offensive plays this year.
Bennett just set the program record for passing yards in a single season — 790 of those went to the sophomore tight end — and he knows the importance that Bowers has to Georgia’s offensive success.
“He's really good at catching the football,” Bennett said. “As long as I put it there, he's usually going to catch it, which is all you can ask for. He's unbelievable.”
Bennett just finished his final game as a Bulldog, going out as a two-time national champion. In the offseason, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff will be responsible for finding the Bulldogs’ new signal-caller, and Bowers will have to develop a new rhythm.
But in the meantime, Bowers can take a bow — under the brightest of lights, he managed to shine even brighter, and in his return home, he became a champion once more.