Members of the Georgia football team — including head coach Kirby Smart, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran — spoke with the media on Monday to discuss some offseason changes surrounding the team and preview this weekend’s matchup against UT Martin. With the start of Georgia’s 2023 football season just days away, here’s what they had to say.
New face under center
Georgia will be rolling out a new quarterback on Saturday, after former Georgia signal-caller Stetson Bennett departed for the NFL over the offseason. Smart named junior Carson Beck as the next man up, picking him over other candidates like Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.
Beck passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns over seven games last year, receiving most of his playing time once the outcome of the matchup had already been decided. Smart said that Beck’s experience on the field in those games was one of the reasons he was confident in naming Beck the Week 1 starter.
“Carson understands fronts, coverages, pressures, he can add the protections, he can point runs, he can do a lot of different things,” Smart said. “He doesn’t have to rely on Sedrick [Van Pran] like maybe a new quarterback would — because I really just don’t see Carson that way. He understands it, he gets it and he’s had a ton of reps.”
As the team’s starting center, Van Pran has worked closely with Beck throughout the offseason and has gotten to know the quarterback well. He said Beck’s leadership wasn’t conveying itself through words, but rather through the quarterback’s actions and his demeanor.
“He’s not a very vocal guy,” Van Pran said. “He’s not the guy that’s gonna go out there and yell at everybody — but when the time is needed, and he feels like he has to step up, I think he does a good job of making sure he’s that guy for the offense.”
Squaring up against the Skyhawks
UT Martin is coming to Sanford this weekend, meaning that Georgia is preparing for a matchup that has never taken place in program history.
The Skyhawks are an unfamiliar opponent, but even more than that, they’ll have a very different roster than they did last year. The team lost its leading rusher, leading receiver and its starting quarterback over the offseason — meaning there is plenty of room for movement along the depth chart in the early weeks of the season.
The best returning player on the Skyhawks is defensive end Daylan Dotson, who led the Ohio Valley Conference in both sacks and tackles for loss with nine and a half and 14.5 respectively. He was named to the All-OVC first team for his efforts. Van Pran said that Dotson and his fellow defensive linemen were definitely being factored into Georgia’s preparation for Saturday.
“I like what UT Martin does up front,” Van Pran said. “They’re a really good, up-front team. I think they play hard and I think they’re really talented.”
Smart agreed with Van Pran’s assessment, saying that UT Martin is very similar to Georgia’s defense from a schematics perspective. On offense, Smart said that UT Martin played like a lot of modern football teams. He said the team focused on getting the ball to the perimeter of the defense, getting playmakers into open areas of the field and allowing them to make plays in space.
For his part, Bowers said that he and his teammates were just looking forward to getting back out on the field — happy to match up against any team, no matter the opponent or their play style.
“We’re all excited to go hit somebody else and play somebody else other than our defense, and I’m sure the defense feels the same way,” Bowers said. “We’re just excited to get the season going, against whoever it is. You could line the ball up in the middle of the street and we’d be ready to play.”