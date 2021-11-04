Georgia sports fans have experienced plenty of disappointment in recent years.
In the 2016 season, the Falcons blew the biggest lead in Super Bowl history, falling to the Patriots 34-28. That same year, Georgia took an overtime-win against Oklahoma to advance to the National Championship, only to fall to Alabama 26-23 in overtime.
Just last year, the Atlanta Braves took a 3-1 lead against the Dodgers in the NLCS, losing the next three games to lose its potential spot in the 2020 World Series.
On Tuesday night, the Braves ended the championship drought, beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the World Series to win the series. It is the second championship in Braves history after the team won the title in 1995.
“I was really excited for the Braves, just because they haven’t won in so long,” wide receiver Jaylen Johnson said. “I feel like the ‘curse’ was broken, so I was just happy for the whole city.”
The Braves’ 2021 World Series title is Atlanta’s first major sports championship since 2018 when Atlanta United won MLS Cup. The last championship before Atlanta United was in 1995, making it 23 years between trophies.
Before the Braves brought a championship to Atlanta, Georgia won its most recent football national championship in 1980. The Bulldogs’ other championship came in 1942.
While Georgia continues to wait for another shot at a national championship, the season is looking to give the Bulldogs another chance. Earlier on Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2021 season came out, with Georgia sitting at No. 1 in the nation.
“It’s definitely cool to be number one. I’d be lying if I said it wasn't,” Johnson said. “But you can't pay too much attention to it because out of the last seven number one teams in this ranking, only one won the national championship. So, it’s kind of rat poisoning like Coach Smart says, we haven't proven anything yet.”
Georgia football’s success accompanied with an Atlanta championship is something the state has never seen in the same year.
The last time Georgia won the national championship, The Braves finished fourth in the NL West, the Falcons fell to the Cowboys in the Divisional Round after leading 24-10 in the third quarter and the Hawks finished 31-51. The Atlanta Thrashers, Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United did not yet exist.
Georgia began its postseason hopes by clinching a spot in the SEC Championship game on Oct. 30. The Bulldogs’ win over Florida combined with Mississippi State’s win over Kentucky meant the Bulldogs were officially SEC East champions, and will play in the championship on Dec. 4.
While Georgia has officially clinched the division, players and head coach Kirby Smart have made it clear that they have larger goals: to win the SEC and a national championship. The Bulldogs continue their run to do both when they host Missouri Saturday to try and remain the only unbeaten team in the conference.
“A lot of our guys are Braves fans,” Smart said. “I know they follow them, but our focus right now is on Missouri and getting ready for them.”