Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part seven focuses on running backs.
There may be a little uncertainty regarding Georgia’s running back position for the first time in the Kirby Smart era, but whatever amount exists is because of inexperience, not depth or a lack of talent.
Finding out who will step up to replace Georgia’s two leading rushers from last season might take a couple of games, especially considering Georgia won’t be able to conduct any face-to-face activities until at least May 31 because of COVID-19.
If former running back D’Andre Swift is selected in the first round of this year’s NFL draft — where he is projected to go by multiple NFL draft analysts — then he’ll be the third running back taken within the first 35 picks of the NFL draft in the Smart era.
Not many running backs have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft lately, with only six having been selected in the past three years. Swift being projected that high only shows how much will need to be replaced.
Brian Herrien, who had the best statistical season of his Georgia career last year, is also leaving with NFL aspirations. Herrien developed into more of a power-runner for the Bulldogs and compiled 490 yards and six touchdowns on 103 carries.
Redshirt sophomore Zamir White is the speculative favorite to land the starting job this season, after carrying the ball 78 times last season for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He’s steadily received a more prominent role on gamedays after missing all of the 2018-19 season because of an ACL injury.
White was the No. 1 overall running back in the 2018 recruiting class, so his ceiling is high. But Smart’s not just going to hand over the keys to White, especially when James Cook’s speed creates the perfect 1-2 punch to complement White’s physical running style.
Despite playing in more games and receiving more starts than in his freshman season, Cook didn’t seem to take a heightened role in his second year. He finished last season with 31 carries, 10 fewer than the year prior, as well as only 188 rushing yards compared to 284 rushing yards in his freshman season.
The third notable returning running back for this season is sophomore Kenny McIntosh. He only had 25 carries last season, but he made the most of them as he led the running backs with seven yards per carry.
Four-star recruits Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards will be in the mix to receive playing time as well, but it’ll be difficult with so many talented players ahead of them on the depth chart.
Milton is a native of Clovis, California, who rushed for 2,851 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns in his sophomore and junior seasons of high school.
Edwards decided on Georgia late in the recruiting process, committing just six days before national signing day.
If experience is one weakness for Georgia at the running back position, depth and talent are the strengths. For Georgia’s sake, the hope is the missed reps that are typically held during spring practice won’t take their toll.
