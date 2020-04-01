Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part three focuses on the linebackers.
In an offseason characterized by widespread turnover within the Georgia football roster, the 2020-2021 linebacker depth chart has changed little.
All but one of the 16 outside, inside and general linebackers have returned to compete for the Bulldogs.
Tae Crowder — the second-highest tackle producer of Georgia’s 2019-2020 defense — will enter the 2020 NFL draft. Not invited to the NFL combine from Feb. 23-March 2, the running back-turned-inside linebacker sits at No. 43 in CBS Sports’ linebacker prospect rankings.
“He’s a five-year guy,” head coach Kirby Smart said before the 2020 Sugar Bowl. “He and Mike Barnett – they’ve been here this entire time … and [Crowder] has an opportunity to play at the next level. He’s developed.”
Over the last two seasons, Crowder and fellow inside linebacker Monty Rice have taken a considerable share of defensive production within the Bulldogs 3-4 defensive scheme, accumulating 112 combined tackles in 2018 and 151 in 2019.
Rice has returned for his senior year to lead a seasoned group of eight upperclassman linebackers backed by four sophomores and one redshirt sophomore who competed in at least 13 of the team’s 14 games last season.
A key stopgap in the middle of the defense, Rice accumulated a team-high 89 tackles in 2019 and pressured the opposing quarterback 14 times.
His high-quality run defense helped the Bulldogs rank first nationally in rushing defense with two rushing touchdowns allowed all year and opposing teams averaging 74.6 yards on the ground per game.
As for passing defense, breakout outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari led the way last year with 5 1/2 sacks — the most on Georgia by three — and 39 quarterback pressures, including one forced fumble after sacking Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer during the Sugar Bowl.
Now a redshirt sophomore, Ojulari is joined on the outside by junior Adam Anderson and senior Walter Grant. While both recorded five solo tackles in 2019, Anderson, described by Smart early last season as a “DPR, a designated pass rusher,” was able to hit the quarterback 18 times and saw action in every contest.
Transcending the inside-outside dynamic are six versatile linebackers including senior Jermaine Johnson and sophomore Nolan Smith who recorded 2 1/2 sacks each with 20 and 18 tackles last year.
With Crowder gone and Rice returning as a force at inside linebacker, juniors Quay Walker and Channing Tindall will compete for a prominent spot in the middle of the 3-4 with assistance from Johnson and Smith.
Walker improved on a total of six tackles his freshman year to 23 in 2019, earning recognition by the team as most improved defensively along with defensive lineman Malik Herring.
Smart recognized Walker’s potential at inside linebacker early last year. While impressed by the sophomore’s ability to learn the defense and the position, he said Walker still “has a long way to go” following a Sept. 3 practice.
As Walker’s noted development at the beginning of the season was followed by 2 1/2 sacks and nine quarterback pressures in 13 games, Tindall must show promise beyond his nine tackles in 11 outings last year to deepen his role on the inside.
Smart has signed one linebacker recruit to his 2020 class, four-star outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.
Ranked No. 32 on 247Sports’ recruiting list, Sherman may not be intended to fill Crowder’s vacancy, but he could assist Ojulari and Anderson pass rushing from the edge.
