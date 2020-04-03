Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part five focuses on the offensive line.
The offensive line has been a point of emphasis every season since head coach Kirby Smart took over the Georgia program in 2015. The Bulldogs had two players drafted from their offensive line in the last two NFL drafts and that trend is set to continue with high-profile players coming in.
Isaiah Wynn was drafted 23rd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2018 draft and Lamont Gaillard was selected in the sixth round in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals.
Georgia will have to replace three starters from its 2019-20 offensive line unit following the declarations by Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley for the 2020 NFL Draft after three years with the program.
Thomas is projected to be a top-15 pick while Wilson and Kindley are likely to be taken within the second to third round.
The loss of top starters forced the Bulldogs to lean more heavily into recruiting.
The NFL notoriety aided in a strong recruiting effort for the upcoming season. Georgia signed one five-star recruit, Broderick Jones, and three four-star recruits in Tate Ratledge, Sedrick Van Pran and Chad Lindbergh.
Jones will be a candidate to start immediately due to both his size (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) and the need at the tackle position. Jones was the No. 11 ranked recruit in the nation and the second offensive tackle.
Ratledge will also likely be in contention for playing time. The in-state recruit has a massive 6-foot-6, 322 pound frame and would fit in with a Georgia offensive line that was heavier, on average, than an NFL group.
Possibly as intriguing as the player turnover, the Bulldogs find themselves with a new coach heading the offensive line for the 2020-21 season.
Former line coach Sam Pittman accepted the head coaching position at the University of Arkansas on Dec. 8, 2019. Georgia replaced Pittman with the former head coach of Ole Miss, Matt Luke.
Luke joined the Georgia coaching staff ahead of the 2020 Sugar Bowl and coached his new offensive line in that game. All it took was three weeks for Luke to become comfortable and entrenched in his new role.
The offensive line assembled against Baylor provided a glimpse into the future. Both starting tackles, Thomas and Wilson, sat the game out and starting guard, Ben Cleveland, was deemed ineligible due to academic standing.
The Sugar Bowl starting offensive line featured Cade Mays at left tackle, Kindley at left guard, Trey Hill at center, Warren Ericson at right guard and Jamaree Salyer at right tackle.
Mays figured to be a major contributor to the 2020-21 offensive line group but transferred to SEC rival Tennessee on Jan. 9.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, spring practices have been postponed, making projections for the line’s turnover rather difficult.
With Kindley leaving for the NFL, Trey Hill is the only full-time starter remaining aside from Cleveland. Hill should be firmly set as the starter at center for another year based on the 2019-20 season. Hill played in all 14 games last year.
Cleveland is the leading candidate to replace Kindley at the guard position if he can remain academically eligible. Ericson filled the right guard position in the Sugar Bowl but is suited to play either guard position depending on Cleveland’s comfort level on the left side.
Among all the possibilities to take on larger roles in the 2020-21 season, Salyer’s name is one to keep a close eye on. Salyer was the No. 10 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and the top rated offensive guard. He is equipped to play at either guard or tackle but with the departure of both starting tackles from last season, his role is leaning toward a tackle spot.
