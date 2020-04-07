The Jake Fromm era is over. A year after finishing 8-5 in head coach Kirby Smart’s inaugural 2016 season, Georgia football began a stretch of three consecutive seasons ranked inside the top seven with Fromm at the helm.
Now that the junior quarterback has declared for the NFL draft, Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken are back to square one. Logistical hurdles stemming from COVID-19 have only complicated bringing a new quarterback up to speed before the season is set to kick off on Sept. 7 against Virginia.
“That’s the one position that if you had to say ‘Who does this affect the most?’ … it’s going to affect the quarterback more than anything in my opinion,” Smart said on March 31.
Georgia’s roster currently has six men listed at the position. The only one to have taken a snap for the Bulldogs in a regular-season game is junior Stetson Bennett.
Bennett made the most of his 27 pass attempts last year, completing 20 of 27 in five appearances.
His most productive outings came against Murray State and Arkansas State in which he completed 18 of 23 passes for a combined 233 yards. His one rushing and two passing touchdowns against Murray State were tempered by one interception.
Against heartier opponents, Bennett has little experience. He threw for 27 yards on two completions against Georgia Tech and entered last year’s SEC championship against LSU for a single snap while Fromm addressed a tweaked ankle.
Although Smart didn’t want to speculate on the timetable for his players to get back on the field and begin competing for starting roles, the second leading contender at quarterback will likely be a graduate transfer, Jamie Newman.
As the starter for 8-5 Wake Forest last year, Newman finished second in school history for total offense and total touchdowns in a season, notching 3,442 yards and 32 touchdowns in the air and on the ground.
Like Bennett, he teed off on smaller opponents. Against Utah State in the 2019 season opener, Newman completed 34 of 47 passes for 401 yards and complemented three passing touchdowns with an additional one on the ground.
Yet he floundered against top-tier ACC squads Virginia Tech and Clemson. In back-to-back games, Newman completed less than 50% of his passes and threw four picks to two touchdowns.
His chops as a dual-threat could give him the edge over Bennett, but in an offseason characterized by negligible on-field action, Bennett’s familiarity with the Georgia offense — both the playbook and the players — will be a valuable asset.
“There’s no substitute for reps out on the field,” Smart said. “And we can’t argue that we’re not going to lose reps. We’re losing reps, so that’s tough.”
Smart said Newman was able to develop some rhythm with wideouts in player-organized 7-on-7s before COVID-19 shut down spring football, but he acknowledged the informal action wasn’t enough to replace spring practice.
Carson Beck — Georgia’s other newcomer quarterback for 2020-21 — enters as a four-star recruit from this year’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
One of Georgia football’s early enrollees from Jacksonville, Florida, the 6-foot-4 Beck is described by 247Sports as a solid pro-style quarterback with a strong arm and “multi-year Power Five starting potential.”
Beck has landed on a perennial SEC championship-contending team, but it remains to be seen whether Beck will shape into a starter in his first collegiate season or take a year off like redshirt freshmen D’Wan Mathis and Nathan Priestley.
For now, the determination of the starting job remains as cloudy as the rest of the offseason.
“We’re going to get all that done when we get the opportunity,” Smart said. “And hell, nobody knows when that is.”
