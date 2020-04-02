Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part four focuses on the defensive line.
Georgia loses six players from its 2019-20 depth chart at defensive line, with four recruits added. The Bulldogs lost talented stoppers but replaced them with younger talent to fortify an already vaunted unit.
Five-star prospect Jalen Carter and four-star recruit Warren Brinson highlight the Bulldog newcomers for the 2020 season and are among the 25 signees making up Georgia’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class.
Graduated senior Tyler Clark was a staple on the defensive line during his four-year career at Georgia, totaling 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks in that span.
More than anything, the Bulldogs lost experience after the 2019 season. The trio of Clark, Michael Barnett and David Marshall contributed significantly over the four years each of them was with the program, combining for 237 career tackles at Georgia.
The remaining players with the most collegiate experience are seniors Julian Rochester, Malik Herring and Devonte Wyatt. Herring and Wyatt played significant roles in last year’s Sugar Bowl winning team. Rochester played sparingly in just four games last season after starting 12 games in the 2018-19 season.
Rochester had ACL surgery before the 2019-20 season and was limited all year. He will join junior Jordan Davis to form a formidable interior tandem.
Davis is coming off a sophomore season that saw an uptick in both tackles-for-loss and sacks. His role saw a sharp increase last season, playing in every game and starting eight of them.
The remaining two seniors, Wyatt and Herring, were major contributors to last year’s formidable Georgia defense. Wyatt was ninth, and Herring finished 10th on the team in total tackles. The Bulldogs only allowed two rushing touchdowns the entire season, and these two bolstered that front line.
Though Wyatt and Herring only registered 1.5 combined sacks, they accumulated 51 total hits on the opposing quarterback. Hitting the quarterback is not as statistically satisfying to a player, but it impacts the game by way of mentally impairing the signal-caller.
Second-year player Travon Walker will step into a larger role after an impressive freshman year. Walker had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart is high on Walker and his imposing 6-foot-5, 290-pound frame to fill in for the departed Bulldogs.
Georgia’s defense as a whole was among the best in the nation last season, and controlling the line of scrimmage defensively was crucial to that success. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in total defense within the SEC and third nationally.
The Bulldogs led the nation in rushing defense last season, holding opponents to 74.6 yards per game on the ground. It was the first time in school history that Georgia had led the nation in the category.
Brinson, the four-star 2020 recruit, has enrolled at the university while Carter, Nazir Stackhouse and Cameron Kinnie have all signed their letters of intent. Both Carter and Brinson come from Florida while Stackhouse and Kinnie were in-state.
Smart will likely look to fill the hole left from the departure of his three seniors with a combination of Walker, Carter, Brinson and a healthy Rochester. Smart showed last season with Georgia Pickens that he is not afraid to thrust freshmen into high-usage roles. The opportunity will be there for Georgia’s four newcomers to claim a spot in the lineup.
The COVID-19 pandemic complicates Smart’s evaluation of his team and especially hinders freshmen coming into the program for the first time. The annual G-Day game has been canceled, and spring practice postponed, magnifying the importance of last season’s contributions for the Bulldog veterans.
