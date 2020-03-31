Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part two focuses on the secondary.
Having to replace one starter from a secondary that requires four doesn’t appear to be too tall of a task, at least for Georgia. The Bulldogs did so following the 2018-19 season after All-American cornerback Deandre Baker left to be selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. And ahead of this season, they’ll have to do it again.
2019 All-American safety J.R. Reed won’t suit up for Georgia for the first time in three seasons. Reed had tallied 42 consecutive starts for Georgia until he missed the Sugar Bowl against Baylor on Jan. 1.
The Bulldogs’ secondary fared pretty well in their 26-14 victory against the Bears, only allowing 234 passing yards and forcing two interceptions in 50 pass attempts.
Senior safety Richard LeCounte was the recipient of both interceptions against Baylor. It helped him secure the second-most interceptions in the SEC to go with claiming the most fumble recoveries in the conference last season. He returns as the most experienced player in the secondary for Georgia and is locked in to the starting role to begin this season.
Then, there’s Reed’s likely replacement, sophomore Lewis Cine. He was a four-star safety coming out of the 2019 recruiting class and shined in last year’s G-Day game, leading the Red squad with eight tackles. Cine garnered more playing time as last season went on and started in Georgia’s final two games, which should lead him into a starting role come the start of the season.
LeCounte and Cine starting at safety for Georgia shouldn’t become an issue. The issue is depth. Behind those two on the depth chart would reason to be junior Christopher Smith and four-star recruit Major Burns. Smith played in all 14 games last season, but without much of an impact as he only amassed seven tackles.
Where depth isn’t an issue for Georgia is the cornerback position. Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, Tyrique Stevenson, Divaad Wilson, D.J. Daniel and Mark Webb all return for the Bulldogs.
Stokes has started in 16 of the last 18 games for Georgia dating back to the 2018-19 season. He was named onto the AP All-SEC Second Team for last season, with one of his more memorable plays coming on Nov. 14 against Tennessee as he sacked quarterback Brian Maurer to set up Tae Crowder’s fumble return for a touchdown.
Campbell and Daniel will likely split time on the outside for the other cornerback position, as was the case throughout the majority of last season. Campbell started the first three games of last season, but some of his same freshman woes surfaced in his sophomore campaign to open the door for Daniel, who started the final 11.
Stevenson, Wilson and Webb will likely play the majority of their snaps as the nickel cornerback, or star position. Stevenson is most effective when playing press coverage and using his strength to dominate receivers at the line of scrimmage. Webb will receive plenty of time on the field as well, but retaining his starting position isn’t guaranteed, as Wilson settled in that role against Notre Dame and Kentucky last season.
Kelee Ringo, a five-star recruit and the top-rated cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class, will also be vying for playing time this season. Ringo already has excellent size for the position, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.
Ringo is joined by four-star recruit Jalen Kimber and three-star recruit Daran Branch, who might be in the mix as well. However, with Georgia following the rest of the country in the cancellation of practices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it might be too soon to project any freshman to receive serious playing time.
