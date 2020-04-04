Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part four focuses on the wide receivers and tight ends.
Head coach Kirby Smart focused on strengthening the wide receiver and tight end position groups as a part of Georgia securing the No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs added five wide receivers, four of them being four-star recruits, and two tight ends, one of them being a 5-star.
Georgia lost graduate transfer Lawrence Cager and senior Tyler Simmons as both moved on to the NFL. Cager finished with 33 receptions, for 476 yards and four touchdowns last season, and Simmons caught 21 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown.
Smart knew that Georgia needed to add weapons at wide receiver, believing the moves made in recruiting will assist toward successful future seasons.
“Wide receiver was an area that we had to address and I’m excited about the wide receivers that we have as additions to this signing class and those guys are expected to help us,” Smart said on Feb. 6.
Dominick Blaylock, George Pickens and Demetris Robertson will be coming back for the 2020 season. Their performances last season show that their returns will be essential. Pickens led all wide receivers with 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Robertson contributed 30 receptions, 333 yards and three touchdowns. Blaylock had 18 receptions, 310 yards and five touchdowns.
Georgia’s receivers were not as dominant in 2019 as they have been in years past. Four-star receivers Justin Robinson, Marcus Rosemy, Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton are new additions for Georgia. Smart crafted this 2020 class with receivers he believes will create a powerful force for the Bulldogs.
Smart also focused on adding more tight ends. This position group was rarely targeted by Jake Fromm in 2019 and Georgia will be losing experienced players Charlie Woerner and Eli Wolf.
Wolf only had 13 receptions, 194 yards and one touchdown on the season. Woerner completed 2019 with 9 receptions, for 78 yards without a touchdown.
Smart also made two huge grabs for tight ends in the 2020 recruiting class. Tre’ McKitty will be joining the Bulldogs as a transfer from Florida State. Smart had to venture to Las Vegas, Nevada, for Darnell Washington, who was the second-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class standing at 6-foot-7.5 and weighing 261 pounds.
