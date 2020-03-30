Although spring football practice is on hold due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the Georgia football rosters are still set. Coming off a 12-2 season, the Bulldogs head into next season with high expectations. The Red & Black is analyzing each position group in a nine-part series. Part one focuses on the special teams unit.
Integral to any football team’s success yet often overlooked alongside high-flying offenses and lock-down defenses are special teams units. A forced fumble on a kick off, a punt block or a big time return can alter the course of a tight game or — in the right circumstances — an entire season.
Several key losses threaten the potency of the Bulldog’s special teams entering the 2020-2021 season, including fan favorite placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship and top-producing punt and kick returners Tyler Simmons and Brian Herrien.
Blankenship, who became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer last November, is poised to be the first placekicker selected in the 2020 NFL draft.
He leaves behind a roster with two players listed purely as placekickers, redshirt sophomore Jack Podlesny and junior Brooks Bruce, neither of whom have taken a field goal attempt against a Division 1 opponent. Both players went 1-for-2 on field goals in Georgia’s 2019 G-Day game.
Brooks kicked off four times in 2019, three of which were touchbacks. Lacking any other candidates with in-game experience on the sideline, head coach Kirby Smart could give Brooks the nod as starting kicker for 2020-2021.
Herrien, a running back who struggled to find starts in three seasons due to the Bulldogs’ perennial depth in the backfield, boosted his NFL prospects working as Georgia’s main kickoff returner of 2019-2020.
Georgia’s defensive prowess last year — the team ranked first nationally in scoring defense — largely kept kickoff returners off the field. Herrien took back six of 14 total kick returns, notching the highest average yards of Georgia’s five returners at 24.83 yards.
Junior running back James Cook may take on a more prominent role back deep for the Bulldogs with Herrien gone. He fielded four kickoffs in 2019 for a total of 57 yards and will likely be joined again by fellow running back Zamir White and wideout Demtris Robertson, who fielded one apiece.
While stellar defense stifled opponents’ kickoff opportunities, it gave punt returners more chances to get in the game and provide the Georgia offense better position when the field was flipped. In 2019, Georgia ranked No. 13 nationally in third down defense with opponents converting 31.6% of 209 third down attempts. Accordingly, the team ranked second in the SEC in total punt returns with 25.
Simmons averaged a team-high 15.89 yards per return, but receiver Dominick Blaylock handled the most punts, returning 14 for a total of 128 yards. While not the best performing deep man for Georgia, Blaylock enters this year as the most experienced punt returner on its roster.
Punter Jake Camarda returns for his junior year with a record of improvement under his belt.
With Georgia finishing the 2019-2020 season tied for No. 51 nationally in 3rd down conversion percentage, Camarda saw his number of punts rise from 43 to 61 over the last two years. Along with the increased action, he added just over four yards per punt during the same span.
Camarda’s notable miscue in the 2019 Sugar Bowl — inadvertently catching a snap with a knee on the turf — was not repeated in the same game the following year. In the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, Camarda landed three of seven punts inside the 20 yard line and, in truly redemptive fashion, converted a fake field goal to keep a third quarter drive alive.
Amid its losses, Georgia retains a host of speedy backs and wideouts that will vie for vacant returner spots. But perhaps the most important special teams decision for Smart over the coming months will be how to fill the gap left by Blankenship both on the field and in the hearts of the Georgia faithful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.