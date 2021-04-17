Georgia’s defense has been its strength since head coach Kirby Smart’s first season in Athens. But with the loss of four defensive starters from the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, there are several holes for the Bulldogs to fill this offseason.
The front seven was Georgia’s strength in 2020. Georgia led the SEC with an average of 3.2 sacks per game and was first in the country in rush defense. But the Bulldogs’ highly-rated defense must replace top rushers Malik Herring, Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice, who each started in at least eight games in 2020.
Georgia’s secondary is another concern as spring practice continues. The Bulldogs ranked seventh in the SEC with nine interceptions and sixth in passing yards allowed. The secondary lost three of four consistent starters in Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell. All nine of the Bulldogs’ interceptions in 2020 were made by a player who is not returning.
As G-Day approaches, The Red & Black broke down each level of Georgia’s defense to point out potential hidden gems during the annual intrasquad scrimmage.
Kelee Ringo, Cornerback
Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo is one player to watch as the defensive backs battle for a starting spot. He was a five-star and the No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2020. Ringo missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery, but it shouldn’t be a lingering issue as he’s been a full participant in practices throughout the spring. Smart must find a way to replace Stokes’ speed and athleticism at defensive back, and Ringo’s skill set provides one option. In high school, Ringo showcased his speed as a track star. His times in the 100-meter (10.43 seconds) and 200-meter (21.18) were both the top times in Arizona in 2019.
Latavious Brini, Defensive back
Georgia struggled when defending the pass in 2020, and it will still have to replace talented players such as Mark Webb. Latavious Brini is primed to step in. Brini’s 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame slightly outpaces Webb’s, who was listed at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds. Brini earned his first starting role in the Peach Bowl and primarily lined up as Georgia’s interior defensive back against Cincinnati. He’s played in 17 games over his three-year career at Georgia and joins Lewis Cine as the only returning player with a career interception in Georgia’s secondary. Brini should be one of the main disruptors on G-Day and could quickly become a household name this fall.
Quay Walker, Inside linebacker
Rice’s final season at Georgia was one of his best. A finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker, Rice was third on the team last season in tackles with 49. Now, as he departs for the NFL, senior Quay Walker will look to replace him. Walker appeared in all 10 games last season and was Georgia’s fourth-leading tackler with 43. His first-career starts came last season against Kentucky and Cincinnati, and he showcased his ability with seven tackles, three quarterback pressures and a sack against the Bearcats. However, Rice and junior Nakobe Dean — Georgia’s leading tackler last season — were the linebacker corps’ dynamic duo. Walker must prove he can be consistent as a starter for Georgia’s inside linebacker position to continue to live up to the already-high standards set by Roquan Smith, Tae Crowder and Rice.
Adam Anderson, Outside linebacker
Smart does not just replace players when rebuilding a defense. Rather, the former defensive coordinator said he builds the defense around each players’ strengths. Adam Anderson is a prime example of this approach. The loss of Ojulari looks to be the toughest for the Bulldogs to overcome in 2021, as he led Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss with 8.5 and 12.5, respectively. Anderson seems to be the next guy up. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound outside linebacker from Rome, Georgia, will combine with junior Nolan Smith to try to replace Ojulari’s production. Although Anderson has yet to receive a starting role, it shouldn’t detract from his experience. The senior has played in all 38 games since coming to Athens and has primarily worked as a pass-rusher. Anderson had the second-most quarterback pressures for the Bulldogs last season with 24 and finished second in sacks with 6.5.
Jalen Carter, Defensive line
What sophomore Jalen Carter lacks in experience, he makes up for in talent. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman from Apopka, Florida, played in all 10 games last season as a true freshman. Carter should slot in at defensive tackle where Georgia already has experience and depth. While seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt are set to start on the three-man front with Walker, expect Carter to check in for plenty of meaningful snaps in 2021. Georgia heavily recruited Carter as part of its No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2020. Carter held a five-star rating as the No. 18 overall recruit in his class. Talent like his will give Georgia much-needed depth come the fall.
Travon Walker, Defensive line
Herring had numerous meaningful snaps for the Bulldogs during his four years in Athens. With his departure, Georgia will have to find a new presence along its defensive line. Because of Travon Walker’s 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame, he could help fill the pass-rushing and run-stopping production lost from both Ojulari and Herring. The defensive end has played in 21 games during his two years in Athens, racking up 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks along the way. His performance was good enough to earn him Freshman All-SEC Team honors in the 2019-20 season. Walker has the experience to seamlessly step into a larger role this offseason. Expect him to be one of the biggest disruptors as JT Daniels and the first-team offense take the field on April 17.