Georgia men’s basketball begins its season at Stegeman Coliseum on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. against Western Carolina. The Bulldogs have 10 new faces around the program, and Tom Crean has plenty of choices to make for who gets playing time and who doesn’t. Here is The Red & Black’s breakdown of the Bulldogs’ roster heading into the 2019-20 season:
The starters
Anthony Edwards — The most talented player of the group, Edwards is undoubtedly going to be the go-to player on offense for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-5 guard’s complete skill set and athleticism will translate well to Crean’s play style this season. Georgia will most likely have him for just one season but there’ll be plenty of highlight reels left behind.
Tyree Crump — The second most important offensive weapon for the Bulldogs has to be Crump. His shot-making abilities and experience will help the offense early on, especially with so many newcomers on Georgia’s roster. Crump was the only Georgia player to see action in all 32 games last season that is still with the program, so his presence will be vital for the Bulldogs.
Toumani Camara — A mix between a guard and a forward, Camara will be one of the mainstays for Georgia. The freshman from Brussels, Belgium, seemed to play his way into a starting spot after Georgia’s 93-81 exhibition win over Valdosta State, according to Crean. Camara’s versatility as a ball-handler, shooter and defender will help him maintain his role.
Rayshaun Hammonds — One of the leading scorers from last year, Hammonds will provide some stability and low-post production for Georgia. Crean still wants to see more consistency from Hammonds, but he has the workings of a player who can score from anywhere for the Bulldogs. The junior spent much of the offseason rehabbing and getting back in shape after ankle surgery ended his sophomore campaign early.
Amanze Ngumezi — Coming into this season, one thing is clear: Georgia has a lack of size. Ngumezi is one of the bigger players on the team, so he’ll most likely be featured in the starting lineup. He can finish lobs at the rim and has solid shot-blocking ability which will be welcomed on the defensive side for Georgia.
First players off the bench
Sahvir Wheeler — Wheeler is another freshman who has impressed in the small sample of game action for the Bulldogs. The 5-foot-10 freshman can be a floor general off the bench and can impact the game in many ways. He clocked more minutes than any other Georgia player against Valdosta State and could have an important role if Crean opts for a smaller lineup with three guards.
Donnell Gresham Jr. — Gresham plays a similar role to Wheeler, but his four years of experience at Northeastern will come in handy for Georgia. The 6-foot-3 guard shot over 41% from behind the arc, and he could be seeing a lot of playing time for the Bulldogs.
Role players
Jordan Harris — Harris is one of the remaining seniors on the team, so his largest role is getting the younger players on the same page offensively and defensively. Harris also has a reliable three-point shot and will be a vital asset at all points in the season.
Christian Brown — In the two exhibition games, the freshman forward from Oak Hill Academy provided a much needed spark off the bench. Against Charlotte, Brown logged 14 points and showed potential as a contributor on a Georgia team in need of size.
Tye Fagan — Another guard worthy of playing time, Fagan didn’t completely breakthrough in his freshman season. Now a sophomore, Fagan has all the skills to make a difference, but whether he logs significant playing time is still yet to be seen.
Rodney Howard — It bears repeating — Georgia needs size. Howard, listed at 6-foot-11, is the tallest player on the roster. If the Bulldogs are in need of rebounding in SEC play or before, the freshman might be a solid choice.
Rest of the team
Jaykwon Walton — Walton is one of many high-rated freshman brought in by Crean in his staff this season. Based on the amount of playing time he received in the exhibition games, Walton still could be adjusting to the college game.
Mike Peake — Peake was a late addition to Georgia’s recruiting class and is slightly behind the other freshman in terms of offensive and defensive game plans. The 6-foot-8 forward has plenty of bounce that could help him onto the floor, however.
Jaxon Etter — Etter, a walk-on freshman on Georgia’s roster, won’t see the floor much due to the amount of talent around him.
Stan Turnier — Turnier, another walk-on freshman from Louisville, Kentucky, is in the same situation at Etter. The 6-foot-4 guard had a decorated high school career and could maybe see some playing time depending on the situation.
