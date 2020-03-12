The remainder of the SEC men’s basketball tournament was canceled on Thursday morning due to “the latest developments and continued spread” of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The conference announced the cancellation via Twitter.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
Only two games of the tournament were played. Both took place Wednesday evening, with Georgia defeating Ole Miss and Arkansas defeating Vanderbilt.
Georgia was scheduled to play Florida on Thursday afternoon for a chance to keep its season alive.
Wednesday’s matchup was unknowingly the final game of Georgia’s season. It was senior Jordan Harris and graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr.’s last appearances as Bulldogs. Fellow senior Tyree Crump did not make the trip to Nashville due to infectious mononucleosis.
It is also expected that Anthony Edwards heads to the NBA, making Wednesday his last game under head coach Tom Crean as well.
