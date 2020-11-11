On Wednesday, the SEC announced it is postponing Saturday’s Georgia-Missouri game as a result of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within Missouri’s available roster.
It’s unknown when Georgia-Missouri will be played at this time. Because Missouri is scheduled to play Vanderbilt on Dec. 12, Georgia’s only remaining open date, the SEC may need to further reevaluate currently-scheduled games in order for the game to be played.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said Tuesday evening that at the time, the program had received one positive test and was awaiting further results from Tuesday’s round of testing. As of press time, it's unknown how many players the Tigers had test positive or were forced to miss due to contact tracing.
The Georgia-Missouri game is the fourth altered game within the SEC for Saturday’s slate, joining Alabama-LSU, Texas A&M-Tennesee and Auburn-Mississippi State, which were all postponements.
The SEC’s 14 athletic directors unanimously recommended allowing for postponed games to be played on Dec. 19 for teams not playing in the SEC Championship Game on the same date, according to ESPN. However, the athletic directors’ recommendation still needs to be approved by the SEC’s presidents and chancellors.
