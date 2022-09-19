Following Georgia’s 48-7 win over South Carolina on Saturday, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers’ performance in Columbia earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The Napa, California, native had a team-high five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. This included a 78-yard touchdown pass from Bennett – the longest play of the game — to push the Bulldogs ahead 31-0 in the third quarter.
Bowers is the first Georgia player this year to earn the honor. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was the only Bulldog last year to receive the award, following his standout performance versus UAB at home, completing 10 out of 12 of his passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.
Bowers tallied his fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career, scoring three touchdowns in a game for the second time in his career — the first being in Georgia’s 62-0 win against Vanderbilt last year.
Though Bowers was named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2021, this marked his first time being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Judging by the type of athlete he is, it probably won’t be his last during his tenure as a Bulldog.