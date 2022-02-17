The Georgia track and field men’s 4-x-400 relay team has been dominant over the past few years. Some of the fastest sprinters in the country make up the team, with the likes of junior Matthew Boling and senior Elija Godwin elevating the squad to record times.
Recently, the 4-x-400 team set a school record at the Razorback Invitational with a time of 3:04.07. With Boling, Godwin and junior Caleb Cavanaugh returning to the lineup this season, this continued dominance of the relay team is no surprise. However, one thing is very different about this year’s 4-x-400 lineup — the inclusion of freshman Bryce McCray.
McCray’s ambitions are high as he hopes to become a champion in various events. His contribution to the relay team may signal something special to come from the young sprinter.
“He’s been learning everything so fast, so I think it’s really impressive as a freshman,” Cavanaugh said. “He’s just taking it really well and he’s grown from it really fast, so I think it’s really impressive.”
McCray has made a strong impression on teammates as well as coaches. Assistant sprinting coach Devin West said that he is not surprised at all due to McCray’s heavy recruit status and performances in high school.
Coming out of Richmond, Texas, McCray showcased his talent in his high school years. He managed to capture multiple titles in his respective events. He was a multi-national champion in the AAU Junior Olympics with wins in both the 4-x-400 meter relay and the 400-meter hurdles.
McCray has carried this athletic momentum into college and continues to build upon his skill and speed day by day.
“For us, it’s nice to see that he is progressing in the way that we want him to,” West said. “He’s done … a remarkable job as far as taking to the training and just continuing to build confidence.”
West noted that he thinks McCray has fit in seamlessly on the relay team with the older runners. He also said that McCray brings an intensity that pushes the older guys even further, contributing to the relay team’s strong start to the season.
McCray seconded this notion, emphasizing how the relay team’s chemistry pushes them to compete at their very best.
“Everytime I go into practice I’m motivated to be around them because I know they’re a group of hard workers and they’ve already had their success collegiately and I strive to achieve that same success,” McCray said. “I feel like everytime we just go into practice we make each other better and that’s what I really admire about us.”
The chemistry among McCray, Boling, Godwin and Cavanaugh goes beyond their skill. They have a true bond, always looking out for each other.
West thinks this is great for the program, as it brings a team camaraderie to the track team, which is often reduced to an individual sport.
McCray said this is especially valuable to him since they are all older than him.
This bond is something that has been brewing for quite some time, McCray said.
“I feel like this chemistry started way back in the fall,” McCray said. “We had a vision way back then, and we’re just trying to make it come into fruition.”
McCray said they have the goal of winning the national championship as a relay team and West added that he thinks they’ll be ready when the big stage comes. The relay team is only getting faster, and its runners have strong ambitions for the rest of the season.
On a personal level, McCray hopes for a successful future at Georgia as well, with aspirations to be a 400-meter hurdle champion along with his team goal of winning the 4-x-400 championship.
Cavanaugh predicts that McCray has the potential to be the next big leader on this team and will be a future role model for young sprinters.
But above all else, both West and Cavanaugh highlighted one trait that will truly set McCray apart from the competition: his work ethic.
“He really wants to be great at what he does, he really wants to be an amazing student-athlete,” West said. “He wants to do some things that have never been done here at Georgia and I think that’s what makes him great, but he also has that fight, he’s a really true competitor.”