Former Georgia golfer Bubba Watson announced on Twitter Sunday that he will miss The Open at Royal St. George's Golf Course.
Watson expressed disappointment that he cannot compete due to being directly exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Despite being vaccinated and passing the pre-travel test, his exposure to the virus removed any option he had to travel.
“For those wondering, the UK and US Covid-19 guidelines are quite different,” Watson said in a tweet following his statement. “Getting on the charter or a commercial flight was not an option available to me after my recent exposure. I don’t make the rules, but I do have to follow them.”
While Watson has not won a tournament since 2018, he is in the midst of an excellent 2021 season, including five top 10 finishes, racking up a total of $1,839,546 in tournament earnings.
The 2012 and 2014 Masters champion will miss out on a chance to win his third major but will be looking on from afar as other former Bulldog golfers will compete for the third major championship of the season from July 15-July 18.