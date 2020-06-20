In round two of the Hilton Head, South Carolina, RBC Heritage golf tournament on Friday, the pack of seven current and former Bulldogs was trimmed to three.
Longtime pro Bubba Watson, the event’s previous Georgia alumni leader Harris English and 2009 graduate Brian Harman are all tied at 45th and still have a shot at the tournament’s $7.1 million purse. Top prize is $1.2 million, with at least $15,000 available to the top 65 finishers.
Joining the three former Bulldogs and 14 other competitors tied at 5-under 137 are three PGA top-20 players, including No. 3 Rory McIlroy, who tees off with 2007 Graduate bubba Watson in third-round play today at 9:40 a.m.
Watson’s scorecard was livelier in round two following 17 pars and a lone birdie on Thursday. He stayed even or under par for the entire back nine to clean up after two front-nine bogeys threatened his advance.
After opening play with a 4-under 67 to tie for 16th on day one, English was even through the first nine on Friday. A bogey on the par-four 18th kept the 2011 Georgia graduate to a 1-under 70, the highest tally of anyone at five under.
Former teammate Brian Harman has proven to be English’s foil through preliminary play. His 1-under 70 in round one was followed by a 4-under 67 on Saturday — five birdies, one bogey on the front nine, even on the back — to jump 24 spots on the leaderboard
Spencer Ralston, a Georgia senior and the tournament’s only amateur, missed the two-day 4-under 138 cut by one stroke. He was set at four-under overall through the front nine on Friday, but a bogey on hole 11 and seven consecutive pars weren’t good enough to land in the 76-golfer weekend field.
2011-grad Russell Henley and 2014-grad Keith Michell shot 1-under 70s, finishing two under and even for the tournament respectively.
2007-grad Brendon Todd, two under for the tournament, was cut with a 1-over 72 despite joining Watson as the only Bulldogs to birdie hole 18 in yesterday’s final qualifying round.
