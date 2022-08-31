Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday, Aug. 30 along with cornerback Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Zion Logue. Here are some of the key takeaways:
No complacency, just growth
Members of the 2022 Bulldogs have expressed that they’re tired of the comparisons to the championship squad. Smart said the distractions have been from outside the team, rather than internal conversation concerning the historic 2021 team.
“Since we've come back from that game, we've turned the page and focused,” Smart said. “The distractions have been more outward, in terms of media and that stuff, not inward in terms of our team. They're not thinking about last year, they realized this year is going to be done based on its own merit.”
While there are aspects of the championship team that Smart wants to carry over, he also believes that his squad needs to maintain that focus and continue to build the culture for Georgia.
“If your program is just built on instant gratification and wins and patting people on the back, then you're probably going to struggle more, but it just was never about that here,” Smart said. “It's been about the process of how you develop players, how hard you work. It's never been about telling guys how good they are but telling guys how good we can be.”
On a number of occasions, Smart has expressed his belief that complacency will not be an issue for his team this season. Recently, he discussed that concept with the roster, ensuring that sentiment remains in their minds ahead of their season opener against Oregon.
“I was just talking to the team about this concept of where you think you have arrived – you never do that,” Smart said. “When would I ever say that we are where we need to be? That doesn’t exist at this level, it is not on a continuum. You have to keep going. … You have a lot of work to do. That is always going to be the case because you are always trying to be the best.”
“The play doesn’t define the player”
Ever since his game-clinching interception in the national championship, many have raved over Ringo and his potential to thrive this season for the Bulldogs. While many players would let a play of that magnitude impact their humility or their play on the field, Ringo had a different view following the game.
"I always try to stay positive and find room for improvement,” Ringo said. “I feel like one thing that can put things in a bad situation is to be complacent and feel like you have arrived - that's one thing that Coach Smart has said. We're always trying to find something to improve and just know that you can always be better because there's no limit to where our enemies can get to."
Smart was pleased with the maturity Ringo showed and reinforced that he was still focused on growing as an individual player and as a leader for Georgia.
“He was the first to admit, 'No, I'm not where I need to be,’” Smart said. “He had some plays in that game that weren't so good. He admitted that, he said, 'I can improve and that's what I want to do.' He's been a leader, he's been an everyday work guy, and I'm expecting him to have a great season because of the work he's putting in. He's worked really hard to be a good player.”
Time to step up, even more
Although he wasn’t necessarily a household name in 2021, Logue played a role on defense for the Bulldogs, as he averaged about 20-22 snaps per game. Nevertheless, with the departure of Jordan Davis and other key members of the 2021 defensive line, he will have an even larger role, and he is ready for it.
"I think I'm ready – I know I'm ready for it just like other guys in the room like Nazir, Tyrion, and guys like that,” Logue said. “I think it's a big challenge for us. We are still preparing, and I think we are all ready for it."
For Logue, practice is an integral part of his growth with the team. In his eyes, they have to continue “putting one foot in front of the other each day” in practice in order to maintain the standard that Georgia’s defensive line holds themselves to each year.
"I would say, for our defensive line coach, practice equals the game in reality,” Logue said. “Whatever you do in practice is more likely to come up in a game. You take every practice rep seriously, so when you are in a game it's just like second nature and you are out there reacting. I think the way we practice here and prepare definitely gets us ready for games."