Last year, Georgia fell to Florida 44-28 as the Gators used that win to propel toward the SEC Championship. Now, with the Bulldogs undefeated and ranked No. 1, they have a new task ahead of them in the rivalry.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, punter Jake Camarda, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive tackle Jordan Davis spoke to the media on Monday as Georgia comes out of the bye week and begins preparations to face Florida on Saturday.
Smart provided an update on the quarterback situation, as quarterback JT Daniels continues to progress toward returning to the field after missing the last three games.
“[JT Daniels] did practice Wednesday and did pretty good, and he practiced Thursday and did well, in terms of not having pain before, during, or after,” Smart said Monday. “That's what we're looking for...we will continue down that same path today, and see how he feels.”
Smart acknowledged that it may not be as simple as Daniels immediately being back and ready to return to action. While he may be physically ready to play at a certain point, it might take longer than that for Daniels to return to game action.
“It's just like our guys that came back from ankle injuries,” Smart said. “They were back. Everybody was asking about [Darnell Washington]. Darnell was back and he was 100% of what he could be 100%, but he wasn't really ready to play yet. I think it all depends on where JT is and where [Stetson Bennett] is, and who gives us the best chance to win.”
Daniels has started in three games this season, while Bennett has started in six. Daniels did not appear in last year’s meeting of these two teams. Bennett threw for 78 yards and one touchdown with one interception against Florida in 2020.
Beyond the quarterback position, Smart discussed the matchup with the Gators, discussing Florida’s offense and what makes them special.
“They're a very explosive team,” Smart said. “In terms of what they do, their run game has been very special because you talk about the quarterback in the run game, plus their ability to get the ball to three good backs.”
In 2020, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Trask connected on nine pass plays of 20 or more yards. This year, the explosive plays remain a concern, but more from Florida’s ground game than the passing game.
Florida currently ranks first in the FBS with 6.33 yards per rush, and have rushed for 254.3 yards per game this year. Both of their quarterbacks, Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson, are major threats on the ground and force the defense to account for them on every play.
“I think limiting explosive plays in the run game, which is part of the secondary's job, and the pass game is really critical in this game,” Smart said. “You can't give up explosives, which we did last year. You can't give up repeated explosives and expect to win games.”
Jones has appeared more this season, having played in all seven games for the Gators. However, last week against LSU, Richardson replaced Jones. Florida head coach Dan Mullen said he plans on using both quarterbacks against Georgia.
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis echoed Smart's words, emphasizing the explosive plays that Florida can make.
“Florida comes in with that challenge of having two QBs and not knowing which one,” Davis said. “We have a scheme for both, we have a scheme for everybody. We are just going to go in there and hopefully we can stop and contain them and do our best."
One major difference for the Georgia defense in this year’s matchup will be the presence of Davis, who missed the Florida game in 2020 with an elbow injury.
Asked about the injury, Davis acknowledged it was frustrating not to be with the team in Jacksonville, but said his focus is moving on and preparing for this year’s matchup.
“It really hurt me because I was sitting in Athens with my mom, and I was like, ‘I wish I could be there even if I can't play. I would kill to be there right now just to be with the team and be that support,’” Davis said. “At the end of the day it is a different year, we are moving on, the past is the past, the future is the future.”