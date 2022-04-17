The 12th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 4-3 in the second game of the SEC series Thursday night in front of a crowd of 3,391 attendees at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.
Sophomore Luke Wagner began the night working hard on the mound, allowing no Aggie runs in the top of the first.
With two outs for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first, fifth-year Connor Tate steps up to hit a double to put a player on second and third. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs did not commit to a two out rally and headed into the second inning tied with the Aggies 0-0.
The bottom of the second, the Bulldogs aggressively approached the diamond as sophomore Parks Harber drove a single to left field. The hit further extends Harber’s hitting streak to now 10 games.
Senior Cory Acton then loaded the bases with only one out for fifth-year Ben Anderson to hit a sacrifice fly to bring in one run, and the Bulldogs pushed ahead 1-0.
The Aggies had yet another scoreless inning in the top of the third, and the Bulldogs were ready to make some noise in Foley Field.
Leading off the inning for the Bulldogs, Tate continued to make contact at the plate with a strong single to knock in sophomore Corey Collins. The Bulldogs concluded the inning ahead 4-0.
Wagner pitched four innings for the Bulldogs, striking out five Aggies and only allowing one run to score before freshmen Chandler Marsh stepped in as relief in the top of the fifth inning. Marsh was then able to deliver a quick three-up, three-down inning for the Bulldogs to hold onto their lead 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth inning.
The Aggies put another run on the board in the sixth, but the Bulldogs remained ahead 4-2 going into the seventh inning. After shutting down five Aggies, Marsh was replaced on the mound towards the beginning of the inning by senior Jack Gowen.
The Aggies managed to tighten the gap in the top of the ninth 4-3. Gowen then held down the infield to secure the final two outs for the Bulldogs, marking his career sixth save. The Bulldogs ended ahead 4-3.
"You have to get that last out because there’s no clock like in basketball or football," said head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. "Luke (Wagner) gave us a good start and then Chandler, Jaden and Jack all came in and did the job. It’s great to have Jaden and Jack at the end."