Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, safety Christopher Smith and wide receiver Jackson Meeks spoke to the media on Monday, Oct. 10. Here are some key takeaways.
Backing Bennett
Georgia’s offense has struggled to start fast in the last three games, and one reason for that has been a drop-off in performance from quarterback Stetson Bennett. In the first half against Auburn, Bennett completed seven of 13 passes for just 25 yards.
Smart spoke positively about his starting quarterback on Monday.
“I feel great about Stetson as a passer,” Smart said. “Always have. He does a tremendous job seeing the field. He does a great job going through his reads. He's got great arm talent. He can throw touch passes. He can anticipate throws as good as anybody in terms of anticipating a guy getting open while he's getting pressure”
Bennett had a better second half in the Auburn game that included a 64-yard touchdown run, the longest of his career.
Smart said Bennett’s threat as a runner makes defenses have to account for him.
“He brings the ability to make defenses play him honest,” Smart said. “You know, you can't play a guy that can take off running a certain way. And if you do, he'll expose you. So he gives the ability when people man-match, play split safety converges. He can do things with his feet; third down he becomes a weapon, boot and nakeds, read plays, where you can read and read the backer and read the flow.”
Prepping for Vanderbilt
The Bulldogs are beginning to prep for their next matchup against Vanderbiltt, a team Smart called “one of the most improved teams in the league.”
“You watch the Ole Miss tape, they came out and attacked and played well. I mean, well coached,” Smart said. “So the expectation is that you're going to grow and get better. And everybody measures that in different amounts. I'm sure Clark has his way of measuring it just like we have our way of trying to measure improve. But they, probably to me, one of the most improved teams in league in terms of the way they're playing right now.”
Smith said Vanderbilt looks like another good SEC team on the schedule.
"I've seen some of the film,” Smith said. “They have a great quarterback. Great team like the rest of the SEC. We are going to have to get in the film room and the coaches are going to give us a great game plan we can carry out. It's going to be a hard work week."
Injury Updates
Georgia has several key players dealing with injuries that bear watching. With the bye week next week, the coaching staff may be cautious about putting any of Jalen Carter, Smael Mondon or Kendall Milton on the field.
Smart had updates on all three, but nothing concrete.
“Jalen, obviously, we'll find out. He's -- every day he's getting better, he's rehabbing," Smart said. "I'll see more today. Smael was close to being able to go in the game. Didn't practice last week. Hopeful to get him back this week. And the same with Kendall.”
AD Mitchell returned against Auburn but wasn’t able to play many meaningful snaps. Smart said after the game that Mitchell is dealing with a thumb sprain on top of the ankle injury he suffered against Samford.