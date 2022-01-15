For the first time in 41 years, the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions, and that means Athens pulled out all the stops to celebrate their team, with a parade and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
The atmosphere of the day was exactly what you’d expect when a team has had such a long drought between championships. It was a fanbase letting go of four decades of heartbreak and disappointment in one cathartic day of celebration.
Life-long fans, students and future bulldogs flooded South Lumpkin to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship parade.
With a police escort and sirens blaring, head coach Kirby Smart and his family led the charge to the Dawg walk. As Smart and his family pulled into the crowded street, they made sure to give the crowd a big “Go Dawgs!"
The parade was not solely for the fans to celebrate the 2021 National Champions, but for the team to celebrate with the fans.
The Georgia fanbase has faced more heartbreak than most teams can imagine, this made January 15, 2022, a day that the team and fans will always remember. The atmosphere, energy and passion at the parade shows that Dawg fans have waited for this moment forever.
With every coach and player that passed, fans cheered and screamed like the game was won just yesterday.
As the now legendary 2021 National Champions trickled into the Dawg Walk and then Sanford Stadium, fans continued to carry the same amount of love, excitement and hype into the stadium for a special ceremony.
As for the in-stadium celebration, the festivities kicked off with a video narrated by former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley, who led the 1980 team to a National Championship victory over Notre Dame.
The players entered the field as if it was gameday, with the Who’s “Baba O’Riley” ringing throughout the stadium. Head coach Kirby Smart broke through the Georgia flag, leading his team onto its home turf to a thunderous ovation.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said he’d never seen a National Championship celebration quite like the one in Athens.
"I have never been to a stadium full on a Saturday in January,” Sankey said. “This is impressive!”
When Smart finally took the podium, the fans greeted him with a standing ovation and chants of “Kirby, Kirby, Kirby!”
Smart also had high praise for his team’s leaders, with captains Jamaree Salyer, Zamir White, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis earning a shoutout, but made it clear that those were just a few of the leaders in the locker room.
Smart spoke about the 2021 squad raising the bar for the Georgia football teams to come in the future.
“A new standard of excellence has been set, and we expect that to be upheld,” Smart said near the end of his speech. “We’re burning the boats, baby. We’re coming back.”
Smart said he couldn’t help but think of all the work his players had put in to reach this moment, starting all the way back in January 2021, when the players began conditioning for the season in Sanford Stadium.
Salyer, the first player to speak, shed a bit more light on those workouts, saying that the team did 15 stadiums every practice to represent the path they would have to take if they wanted to win the National Championship.
Davis was the second and final player to speak, and when asked about his decision to come back for the 2021 season, he cited a sense of unfinished business as a driving force in his return. He said he called fellow defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and they both knew they had to come back for another season.
"We knew we had something special, we couldn't leave just then,” Davis said.
The Atlanta Braves were credited by many with breaking the “curse” of Georgia sports earlier this year, as they defeated the Houston Astros in the World Series. Davis showed support for the Braves during their postseason run, and at the end of his speech he revealed a Braves jersey underneath his jacket, drawing a roar from the crowd.
To close the celebratory ceremony, Georgia was awarded several trophies, including the CFP trophy. Lastly, a flag was raised by seniors from the class of ‘80 in the east end zone of Sanford Stadium, the 1942 flag sitting on the left, the 1980 flag on the right and the new 2022 flag standing tall for all of Sanford Stadium to see.