Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. NE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.