A medley of six former and one current Georgia golfers competed in Hilton Head, South Carolina, in round one of the RBC Heritage tournament Thursday. 2011 graduate Harris English led the Bulldog field with a 4-under 67 to rank tied for No. 16 heading into Friday play.
His five birdies and a bogey settled him alongside 11 other competitors, including former world No. 1 Brooks Koepka.
Three other Georgia golfers managed a top-50 finish on the first day, 2007 graduate Brendon Todd, 2008 graduate Bubba Watson and current senior Spencer Ralston.
Todd had two birdies in both the front and back nines earning a 3-under 68 and tying for No. 28 on the leaderboard.
Ralston, the only current Bulldog and the only amateur in the competition, kicked off his first PGA Tour showing with a 2-under 69 off three front-nine birdies. He finished tied for 45th along with Watson and 21 others. Watson made par on every hole until back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 put him two under.
2009 graduate Brian Harman and Russell Henley, who graduated in 2011, both finished tied for 68th. Harman had a weak front nine with a double bogey on hole two and a lone birdie on nine. Yet got back but hit two birdies in the back nine to finish 1-under 70. Henley followed up his two birdies on the back nine with two bogeys also finishing 1-under 70.
Keith Mitchell, a 2014 graduate, came in last among the pack of Bulldogs at No. 101 with a 1-over 72. Even through the first nine, an early birdie on the eleventh was washed by two subsequent bogeys.
