Mike White and several members of the Georgia men’s basketball team addressed the media on Friday, Jan. 13. Here are some of the key takeaways from their comments.
Homecoming for White
Oxford, Mississippi is almost a second home for Georgia basketball head coach Mike White, who spent 11 years involved with Ole Miss basketball. White started his basketball career with Ole Miss, as he suited up from 1995 to 1999 before he returned as a coach from 2004 to 2011. However, according to White, this trip is all business.
“I love Athens. Athens is home now and our family’s really happy and it’s a great place, White said. “Oxford has a lot of similarities [and] will always be, in a lot of ways, home. 11-plus years there, four kids born there, I met my wife there. Kira and I love Oxford. Unfortunately, when we go there, it’s a business trip.”
Junior forward Matthew-Alexander [M.A.] Moncrieffe reiterated that White has not built the game between the Bulldogs and Rebels to be this homecoming event. Their focus is strictly on how they can go into Oxford and leave with another win in SEC play.
“Even like the Florida game, he didn't really make it much about him,” Moncrieffe said. “He’s just really locked in on the task at hand.”
Winless on the road
Georgia has had an advantage at home this season. The team started 10-0 at games played in Stegeman Coliseum. The same cannot be said for Georgia’s performance on the road, as the team is currently winless at 0-3. Although the group hasn’t played many games on the road, White is adamant that Georgia must come in and not let the noise affect them.
“We’ve got to play with poise. We’ve got to handle our responses correctly to the success and adversity. You have more of a tendency to do that on the road when you’re up against, not only those five on the court, but the thousands in the stands,” White said. “This team’s got to get used to understanding that’s not a factor, it can’t be a factor. We’ve got to be able to overcome that mentally—it’s next play, it’s executing the game plan, it’s doing what we do on a daily basis. Easier said than done, though. It’s hard, hard, hard to win on the road in the SEC.”
Bulldogs confident in conference play
Senior guard Terry Roberts has played at an extremely high level in his first season with Georgia. Currently averaging 22.3 points per game, Roberts has become the SEC’s top scorer in conference play. This comes as no surprise to those who watched his 26-point outing against Auburn and 25-point performance against Florida. However, Roberts himself was not aware.
"I didn't even know that until recently, to be honest with you,” Roberts said. “I just found that out. But all I can say is that a lot of that is coming from my teammates.”
Moncrieffe also commented on the team’s success so far in conference play, noting that as a team the confidence is evident. He mentioned that the Bulldogs are capable of surprising some fans as they work through their SEC schedule.
“It's pretty high. We know that we're capable of beating anybody on any given night, now it's just going out and just executing our game plan and locking in on details,” Moncrieffe said. “We're pretty confident that we can compete with anybody.”