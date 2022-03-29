The Georgia baseball team lost two out of the three game series on the road against SEC rivals Kentucky last weekend, dropping Georgia to 3-3 in the conference and 18-6 overall.
Starting for the Bulldogs Friday night, junior right-hander Jonathan Cannon took the mound by storm, pitching seven innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Sophomore Jaden Woods helped secure the win for the Bulldogs after striking out five of the seven Wildcat hitters in his relief outing.
“I don’t think you can pitch better than that with Jonathan Cannon and then Jaden Woods going back-to-back,” said Georgia’s head coach Scott Stricklin. “They have really good stuff with lots of strikes, and we didn’t walk anybody. It’s really tough to beat somebody when you’re not giving them any free bases.”
Fifth-year Ben Anderson has proven to be a force to reckon with at the plate this season, and the game Friday was no exception. Leading off in the seventh inning, Anderson hit his 13th career triple before reaching home later that inning after a Wildcat error. The Bulldogs closed the door on Friday with a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats.
The series resumed Saturday afternoon where the Wildcats scored first and handed the Bulldogs an early 1-0 deficit heading into the second inning.
In the top of the second inning, Georgia’s offense loaded the bases before redshirt senior Joshua McAllister’s ground-rule double plated two runs. Later in the inning, with two outs, sophomore Parks Harber scored three more Bulldogs with a line-drive RBI single.
The two out rally concluded in the second after a wild pitch secured yet another run for the Bulldogs, who took the lead 6-1 heading into the bottom of the inning.
The Wildcats responded in the next inning with three runs off of redshirt sophomore Garrett Brown, who was replaced on the mound by sophomore Luke Wagner. Wagner allowed only one more run by the Wildcats to end a long and tough inning. Still the Bulldogs remained ahead 6-5 exiting the frame.
The game’s momentum once again swung entering the fifth inning as freshman Chandler Marsh crept to the mound for the Bulldogs. The Wildcats attacked with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving Kentucky a 10-6 edge with four innings left to play.
McAllister continued to make contact at the plate with a double in the top of the eighth, followed by sophomore Corey Collins knocking home two Bulldogs with a single. But the late-inning push was too little for the Bulldogs to overcome a four-run deficit. The Bulldogs ended the night down 8-10.
“It’s disappointing to lose after we had a 6-1 lead, and we have to do a better job of protecting a lead and the momentum,” Stricklin said. “We got it to 10-8 in the eighth and had the bases loaded and then had the tying run up again in the ninth but couldn’t get the big hit.”
The Bulldogs took the field for the final game of the weekend on Sunday afternoon in front of more than 1000 fans that had to endure frosty 30-degree temperatures.
The Wildcats began the game with four hits, including a two-out grand slam against redshirt sophomore pitcher Bryce Melear. Soon after, junior Nolan Crisp provided relief on the mound for the Bulldogs and replaced Melear. The Bulldogs ended the inning down 4-0.
Sophomore Collin Caldwell stepped up to the mound in the top of the fourth for Georgia, but the Wildcats remained forceful at the plate, tallying a two-run homer that made the score 7-0.
Another pitching change was in the wings for the Bulldogs. Sophomore Will Pearson replaced Caldwell in the top of the fifth. Still, the Wildcats offense did not waiver. Georgia exited the sixth inning down 13-0.
“We had a chance to win the series after Friday, and we didn't get it done,” Stricklin said.
Harber stepped up to the plate for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the seventh and sent a ball over the left field fence for the Bulldogs’ first runs of the afternoon. Wagner followed later in the inning with a single to right field, that plated another run for the Bulldogs, but Georgia dropped the series finale 18-5.
“I thought the elements beat us as much as the other team. We have to be tougher than that, and we have to be able to overcome that,” Stricklin said.
Georgia will take Foley Field in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, March 29 against Georgia Southern.