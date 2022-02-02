Note: All player and class rankings are per 247sports.com.
National Signing Day for 2022 recruits was on Wednesday. Below are Georgia’s latest commitments in the nation’s third-ranked signing class. So far, the Bulldogs have signed 29 players in the 2022 cycle, including seven five-star prospects.
Georgia’s daily tally began around 12 p.m. when wide receiver Dillon Bell and linebacker Darris Smith officially signed to Georgia following verbal commitments in the months prior. Bell, a Houston, Texas native is a three-star recruit and is rated the nation’s 64th-best receiver. Smith, a four-star out of Baxley, Georgia, could play a hybrid, edge rusher role.
The 6-foot-4, 294 pound Christen Miller also signed on Wednesday, selecting Georgia over Ohio State and Oregon. Miller is a four-star prospect from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia, and is rated as the state’s No. 9 defensive lineman. Miller is now the 12th-ranked overall player in Georgia’s current signing class, and joins Bear Alexander in Georgia’s ranks of newly acquired defensive line talent.
The Bulldogs’ final two signings of the day came from three-star running back Andrew Paul from Dallas, Texas and three-star linebacker E.J. Lightsey from Fitzgerald, Georgia.
Paul was the Bulldogs’ second Texas-based signing of the day, and selected the Georgia over Clemson and Auburn. Lightsey capped a single-day signing period that featured three additional Georgia natives. His commitment to Georgia came over SEC East rivals Florida.
These latest five players add to what has become an increasingly deep 2022 class for the Bulldogs. Head coach Kirby Smart’s last five recruiting classes have all been ranked in the country’s top four, and 2022 specifically was characterized by an exceedingly lucrative early signing period.
Following the spoils of a national championship, those past classes and their talent have flourished on an developing stage. But given the objectively fluid state of offseason college football, Georgia’s final 2022 signees could eventually fill the spots of players lost to the draft or transfer portal.