The University of Georgia baseball team heads into the season ranked as one of the consensus teams in the top 25 preseason picks after polls concluded Thursday.
The Bulldogs prepare for the season under the direction of head coach Scott Stricklin, with the season opener on Feb. 18 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. With much of the team returning this season, Georgia has 29 lettermen ready to take the field.
“Our strength is our depth and experience. We have got a lot of guys that have been in this program for several years, a lot of guys that have played and contributed. So, you can’t teach experience and we got a lot of that,” said Stricklin.
The Bulldogs are also ranked in four other preseason top 25 polls including USA TODAY Sports preseason top 25 as No. 17, ranked by a panel of 31 Division 1 head coaches. Also, the Bulldogs secured the No. 14 spot of the preseason poll by Baseball America, as well as No.16 in the D1Baseball Top 25. Additionally, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) released Thursday that Georgia would be the No. 22 pick out of 83 other schools ranked in the preseason poll.
Georgia finished the 2021 season with a record 31-25 record including a 13-17 finish in conference play. The Bulldogs’ season finished at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama. After a 4-1 victory over LSU, Georgia was eliminated with losses to Arkansas 11-2 and Ole Miss 4-0.