With Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Andrew Thomas
After missing four of the last five games with ankle and foot injuries, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas returned for the New York Giants against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In his return to the Giants’ offense, he made his presence felt in a rare way: catching a touchdown pass.
In the Buccaneers’ red zone, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones found Thomas in the end zone to tie the game 10-10 in the second quarter. It was the first Giants offensive lineman to catch a touchdown pass since 1948.
It was the only touchdown for the Giants on the day, as they fell 30-10 to the Buccaneers to move their record to 3-7 ahead of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Chubb
After missing the Browns’ 45-7 loss to the Patriots on the COVID-19 list, Chubb returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off.
With Baker Mayfield struggling to deal with various injuries and in nasty weather, Chubb had 22 carries for 130 yards and added two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown through the air.
“I felt great,” Chubb said. “It was great to get back out there with the team and get things rolling again.”
The Browns defeated the winless Lions 13-10 and moved to 6-5 on the season, still in the race for a playoff spot in the crowded AFC.
Chubb’s 851 rushing yards are good for third in the NFL this season and his six yards per carry is tied with Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson for first in the league. For the Browns to earn a spot in the postseason for the second-straight year, Chubb will have to continue to perform at a high level the rest of the way.
Roquan Smith
In spite of the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens, Roquan Smith had one of the most outstanding performances of his career.
Smith finished with a career-high 17 tackles including two for a loss, and was all over the field.
“I don't really care too much about the accolades,” Smith said. “I just know when I go out there I'm the best player out there. So that's my thing and just go out there week-in and week-out and show that.”
Smith has 110 tackles this season, tied for third in the league and just 29 away from his career-best 139 last season.
The Bears moved to 3-7 with the loss to Baltimore, and though they are almost certain to miss the playoffs, Smith’s continued improvement has been a major bright spot for the team.
A.J. Green
Green continued his first season with the Cardinals, making four catches for 78 yards in Arizona’s 23-13 victory over the Seahawks. Green’s longest reception of the day came on a 31-yard pass from Colt McCoy on a key third down conversion in the second quarter.
Green and veteran tight end Zach Ertz led the way for a passing attack that was missing star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and starting quarterback Kyler Murray.
With six games remaining, Green has already eclipsed his production from 2020, his final season in Cincinnati. He has 538 receiving yards and three touchdowns compared to 523 yards and two touchdowns last season.
With the win and the Packers’ loss to the Vikings, the Cardinals moved to 9-2 and regained possession of the NFC’s top seed. Arizona now has a bye week that should allow Murray and Hopkins to return to full strength ahead of the stretch run as the Cardinals look to bring a championship to Arizona.