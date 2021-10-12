With Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
David Andrews
David Andrews had one of the most difficult tasks in the NFL this week, as all four of the Patriots’ other starting offensive linemen were unavailable for the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Texans.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he couldn’t remember a situation similar to the one his offensive line was dealing with last week. Given the fact that the 2021 season is Belichick’s 47th as a coach in the league, that underscores just how dire the situation was for the Patriots.
Andrews, a team captain, had to lead a group of untested, unproven linemen into the game and give rookie quarterback Mac Jones time to read the defense and make good decisions.
Andrews and the Patriot offensive line did a very solid job considering the circumstances. As a group, the Patriots’ line allowed only one sack of Jones and helped the team rush for 126 yards in a hard-fought 25-22 victory over the Texans.
“We faced a lot of adversity this week,” Andrews said after the game. “Really proud of how we responded.”
Asked about Andrews after the game, Jones emphasized how important the communication between him and his center was to the game.
“David has a lot of experience under his belt. He knows pretty much everything about the offense, like the back of his hand,” Jones said. “I think just not having that gap in the communication there's going to be some of that with a young quarterback like me, so he's always doing what he's supposed to do. The other guys did a good job protecting and listening to calls during crunch time.”
Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Chargers played one of the best games of the season, a 47-42 shootout that came down to the last play of the game. One of the brightest stars on the field at Sofi Stadium was Browns’ running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb carried the ball 21 times for 161 yards, including an impressive 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Chubb showed great balance on the play, avoiding multiple tacklers before outrunning the defenders down the sideline all the way to the endzone.
“That’s just who I am, that’s how I’ve always run the ball,” Chubb said of his running style. “I don’t really know who to compare it to, it’s just who I’ve always been.”
Chubb is currently second in the NFL with 523 rushing yards, and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry over the first five games of the season. Among players with 750 or more career rushing attempts, Chubb’s 5.3 yards per carry for his career so far is sixth best in NFL history and third among running backs.
Lorenzo Carter
On a tough day for the New York Giants, Lorenzo Carter’s spectacular tip and interception of a Dak Prescott pass in the first quarter was one of the biggest highlights of the day. Though the Giants ended up losing 44-20, the play by Carter was about more than that.
It was especially meaningful for Carter to make that play this week, as he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 5 of the 2020 season, also in a matchup with the Cowboys.
“That was great. Just to be able to get out there and make plays, just to play football again,” Carter said. “Especially in Dallas, understanding that it was basically a year to the day at the same place, but that's just what it is. It's football. It's the ebbs and flows of life, really. You've got to keep fighting to get back to that point.”
It appears that Carter is still working to find his footing in his return from that major injury, but it was a positive step to make a big play on Sunday. A torn Achilles is one of the most serious injuries a professional football player can suffer, so being back on the field and able to play is a huge step in itself.