With Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Georgia Bulldogs across the league.
Nick Chubb
In the first game of the post-Odell Beckham era in Cleveland, running back Nick Chubb helped the Browns earn a much-needed victory with one of his best performances of the season.
In the 41-16 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chubb carried the ball 14 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 26 yards. Chubb broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter, his longest run of the season.
“Nick is a special, special player,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “With that size and power, to be able to run away from people is just so rare.”
In spite of missing two games this season, Chubb is now third in the NFL with 721 yards. His six yards per carry is first in the league among players with over 100 carries.
Chubb and the Browns will take on the New England Patriots next week, a game between two 5-4 teams that could have serious implications in the AFC wild card race.
Tyson Campbell
The Jaguars’ rookie cornerback helped the team earn its first win on American soil in over a year, as they upset the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills 9-6.
Campbell had five tackles against Buffalo and Josh Allen completed two of three passes thrown in his direction. The lack of throws to receivers covered by Campbell is a sign of progress for the rookie who is still acclimating to the professional level.
“Tyson was really good. And he’s healthy. And now you look in his eyes, he’s back to being Tyson. He was gone for a few weeks. ... JaMarr Chase got him a little bit,” Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said. “Lost a little bit of confidence. And then he had that toe injury and he didn’t look the same as Tyson. He’s doing great right now, very confident. And he played really well.”
Campbell was thrust into a bigger role than initially expected after the Jaguars traded 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson to the Panthers earlier this season. Now, Campbell has a chance to string together strong performances and develop throughout the rest of this year with Jacksonville.
David Andrews
The Patriots have won three consecutive games after a 2-4 start, and now find themselves 5-4 with a winning record for the first time this season after a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
At the center of the turnaround has been the offensive line, led by captain David Andrews. Andrews and the line paved the way for the Patriots to rush for a season-high 151 yards.
The line also did a good job protecting Mac Jones, allowing just two sacks in the game against the Carolina front seven. While one of those sacks resulted in an early turnover, the group tightened up as the game went along and did enough to earn the victory.
“We've been working really hard and we have to continue that this week,” Andrews said. “It was a great team win. I thought we did some things really well and there's always some things that we can clean up.”