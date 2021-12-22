With Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season in the books, here are some of the top performances by former Bulldogs across the league.
Nick Chubb
The Browns had a tumultuous week leading up to their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, due to a major COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, backup Case Keenum and several other key contributors were unavailable for Cleveland, and the Browns' game against the Raiders was moved from Saturday night to Monday night.
Chubb put up a valiant performance as the Browns’ offense struggled to score points. Chubb was the engine of the unit, carrying the ball 23 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. In spite of his efforts, the Browns fell to the Raiders 16-14, as Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired.
“We fought hard,” Chubb said after the game. “It wasn’t enough in the end, but our guys, I think we did fight our asses off. It was tough, coming into the situation we were in, but it is what it is.”
The Browns fell to 7-7, and are now one of four teams in the AFC with that record. Cleveland has an uphill battle to make the playoffs, as its final three games are on the road against the Packers and Steelers and at home against the Bengals.
Sony Michel
Chubb’s former teammate Sony Michel also had a big game in Week 15 with the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Similar to the Browns, the Rams and Seahawks both had COVID-19 outbreaks, and their matchup was delayed from Sunday to Tuesday.
Even with presumptive starting running back Darrell Henderson returning from the COVID List, Michel remained the lead back for Los Angeles, carrying the ball 18 times for 92 yards and adding two receptions for 23 yards, helping the Rams earn a 20-10 victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
After Michel was traded to the Rams from the Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, he got off to a slow start in his new home. However, in recent weeks Michel has been an invaluable member of the Los Angeles offense, and now has 597 rushing yards this season, averaging over four yards per carry.
The Rams are now 10-4, just like the division-leading Cardinals, and have a chance to overtake Arizona for the division lead over the course of the final three games of the season. Neither team has an easy finish lined up, as the Rams will face the Vikings and Ravens on the road and finish out the regular season taking on the surging 49ers.
Arizona will host the Colts next week, head to Dallas in Week 17 and then take on the Seahawks in Week 18.
Lorenzo Carter
In spite of the New York Giants’ 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, New York’s defense performed admirably against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense.
Leading the way for the Giants was outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who posted four total tackles, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in the game.
Unfortunately, the Giants’ offense struggled to produce anything, as starting quarterback Mike Glennon finished the game with just 99 yards and three interceptions on 24 pass attempts.
In fact, Glennon was benched in favor of former Bulldog Jake Fromm late in the game, who completed six of 12 passes for 82 yards in the fourth quarter. Fromm did enough in his cameo appearance to make head coach Joe Judge leave the door open for him to start next week against the Eagles.
“We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do, point blank,” Judge said. “We weren't doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we're going to do this week.”